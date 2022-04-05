Hawkeyes land Marist defensive back

One last look at Iowa over the weekend led Chicago Marist defensive back John Nestor to commit to the Hawkeyes on Monday night.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound all-Chicago Catholic League selection became the seventh member of Iowa’s 2023 football recruiting class and the first defensive back in the class, announcing his decision following weekend visits to Iowa and Iowa State.

In announcing his selection on social media, Nestor thanked his family, his coaches at Marist and his coaches at Win Performance for helping put him in a position to field offers from 14 Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

“I am thrilled to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and football career at the University of Iowa. Thank you to everyone who has believed in me. Go Hawkeyes!’’ Nestor wrote.

A key part of the secondary of a Marist team which finished 9-4 last season while reaching the semifinals of the Illinois Class 8A playoffs, Nestor recorded 63 tackles, including 43 solo stops, during his junior season.

He also intercepted four passes, forced three fumbles and had one sack as a junior.

Nestor played cornerback last fall at Marist but was recruited to play safety by Iowa.

Ranked as a top-25 prospect in Illinois high schools in the current junior class, Nestor is ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale.

He received a scholarship offer from Iowa after participating in a junior day event on campus in March prior to his unofficial visit last Friday.

Nestor also had scholarship offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Kansas and nine Mid-American Conference programs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.