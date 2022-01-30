Hawkeyes land Michigan DB

The newest member of the University of Iowa football program's 2022 recruiting class comes from familiar territory.
Deshaun Lee, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback from Belleville, Mich., joins the Hawkeyes from the same high school program that produced current Iowa defensive backs Kaevon Merriweather and Brenden Deasfernandes.
Lee visited the Iowa campus over the weekend and announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes on social media on Sunday, writing on Twitter "1,000 percent committed, let's gooo!!''
He will be able to sign a letter of intent to play for Iowa on Wednesday, the first day of the traditional signing period for football recruits.
A member of the Detroit Free-Press' Michigan "dream team'' — an all-class all-state team — and ranked by 247Sports as the state's 15th-best prospect in the Class of 2022, Lee selected Iowa over offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and a number of Mid-American Conference programs.
Lee helped lead Belleville High School to a 13-1 record and the Michigan Division 1 state high school championship in November, playing in the secondary, as a receiver and on special teams.
For the season on defense, Lee finished with two interceptions and one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.
He also recorded 804 receiving yards and caught 11 touchdown passes, returned a punt for a touchdown and rushed for two scores.
Ranked as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale by both Rivals and 247Sports, Lee was recruited by Phil Parker. The Iowa defensive coordinator and secondary coach also recruited Merriweather and Deasfernandes.
He is the 18th player to become part of Iowa's 2022 recruiting class and the first since the early signing period in December.