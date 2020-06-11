Hawkeyes land Ohio quarterback

An Ohio quarterback who bounced back from a fractured throwing hand as a sophomore to pass for 2,355 yards and 23 touchdowns last fall is the newest member of the Iowa football program’s 2021 recruiting class.
Joey Labas, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound pro-style quarterback who was chosen by Cleveland.com as its offensive player of the year in 2019 announced on Twitter that he has verbally committed to join the Hawkeyes.
Iowa is the only power-five program to offer Labas, who initially committed to Ball State in May but re-opened his recruitment nine days later after picking up a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.
“I want to thank everyone who has helped me get to where I am today,’’ Labas wrote Wednesday night in announcing his decision. “Truly blessed and grateful for this amazing opportunity.’’
In addition to Iowa and Ball State, Labas had offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Massachusetts and Toledo.
Recruiting restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic created some challenges in the process.
Prevented by current NCAA restrictions which prohibit face-to-face contact with coaches on or off campus and prevent recruits from touring facilities, Labas and his family visited Iowa City in early June and spent time walking around the campus to get a feel for things.
Based on that visit and the relationship he had established in talks with Iowa coaches and his lead recruiter, quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe, Labas committed to become the 16th player overall to announce intentions to become part of the Hawkeyes’ 2021 recruiting class.
He is expected to be the only quarterback to sign with Iowa during the current recruiting cycle. He will first be able to sign a letter of intent in December.
“I feel like it is a good situation to be coming into,’’ Labas said. “They only have three quarterbacks on scholarship right now and they’ve said they don’t expect to take more than one in this class.’’
Labas said Iowa coaches have told him they like both his quick release and his footspeed.
“Coach O’Keefe does a great job of developing players. That’s what they do there, the entire staff,’’ Labas said. “I feel like I can learn a lot there and become the best player I can be.’’
Labas emerged as a prospect last season as a junior, orchestrating a turnaround from a winless 10-game season the previous year to a seven-win season and a share of the Suburban League National Division title in 2019.
After watching from the sidelines as a sophomore and missing exposure camps the following offseason because of injury, he completed 174-of-266 passes for 2,355 yards and 23 touchdowns last season for Brecksville-Broadview Heights. He was intercepted just twice.
Labas also displayed some ability with his feet, rushing 69 times for 486 yards and nine touchdowns for the Bees.
He also punted last season, averaging 38.4 yards per punt.
Labas is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale and a top-50 prospect in Ohio in the Class of 2021. Rivals rates Labas as a two-star prospect and has not yet been ranked among the state’s 2021 senior class.
