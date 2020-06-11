Hawkeyes land Ohio quarterback

Based on that visit and the relationship he had established in talks with Iowa coaches and his lead recruiter, quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe, Labas committed to become the 16th player overall to announce intentions to become part of the Hawkeyes’ 2021 recruiting class.

He is expected to be the only quarterback to sign with Iowa during the current recruiting cycle. He will first be able to sign a letter of intent in December.

“I feel like it is a good situation to be coming into,’’ Labas said. “They only have three quarterbacks on scholarship right now and they’ve said they don’t expect to take more than one in this class.’’

Labas said Iowa coaches have told him they like both his quick release and his footspeed.

“Coach O’Keefe does a great job of developing players. That’s what they do there, the entire staff,’’ Labas said. “I feel like I can learn a lot there and become the best player I can be.’’

Labas emerged as a prospect last season as a junior, orchestrating a turnaround from a winless 10-game season the previous year to a seven-win season and a share of the Suburban League National Division title in 2019.