Highly recruited tight end prospect Luke Lachey found what he was looking for in the Iowa football program.
The son of Ohio State all-American offensive lineman Jim Lachey wanted a program that would push him to develop his skills to the highest possible level.
Watching the way 2019 NFL first-round draft picks T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant developed during their college careers with the Hawkeyes led Lachey to become the 22nd member of Iowa’s 2020 football recruiting class.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end from Grandview Heights High School in Columbus, Ohio, announced Wednesday night on Twitter than he had verbally committed to the Hawkeye program.
"The more I looked at it, the more it made sense. It’s where I need to be," Lachey said. "The culture of the program, the experience of the coaches and their history of developing players, it’s a place where I can become the best player I can be, and that is what I was looking for."
Lachey ultimately selected Iowa over Michigan State, schools where he made official visits last month.
His collection of more than 20 scholarship offers included offers from Indiana, Minnesota, Rutgers and Wisconsin in the Big Ten as well as Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, LSU and West Virginia.
"I had a great visit at Iowa and really connected with the players and other recruits," Lachey said.
Lachey caught the attention of recruiters after catching 40 passes for 750 yards and 14 touchdowns last season for Grandview Heights, where he also is a standout power forward in basketball and a state placewinner in the high jump and 1,600-meter relay in track.
He is ranked as a four-star prospect on a five-star scale by 247Sports, which rates him as the fifth-best tight end prospect in the nation and third-best player in the state of Ohio. Rivals rates him as a three-star prospect and the 28th-best player in Ohio.
Iowa now has two tight ends in its 2020 recruiting class. Lachey’s verbal commitment follows one from Elijah Yelverton, a 6-5, 225-pound prospect from Dallas.