Hawkeyes land transfer offensive lineman

An offensive lineman from an NCAA Division II program who had committed to play for Virginia is Iowa’s latest find in the transfer portal.

Daijon Parker, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle announced Saturday he plans to join the Hawkeye football program, flipping his initial commitment to the Atlantic Coast Conference program.

“Let’s rock! #Hawkeyes,” Parker wrote on his Twitter account, announcing a decision which makes him the fifth player Iowa has landed out of the transfer portal in the past six weeks.

A native of Inkster, Mich., Parker was a basketball standout who played one season of football at John Glenn High School in Westland, Mich., before enrolling at Saginaw Valley State.

He entered the transfer portal in November and initially selected Virginia over offers from Washington State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Florida A&M, Massachusetts, Miami (Ohio) and Tulane.

When the offensive line coach who had recruited Parker left Virginia, he reopened his recruitment.

Parker joined Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse in visiting Iowa in recent days and made his decision to join the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Saturday.

Iowa continues to recruit Rouse.

Tyler Barnes, Iowa’s director of recruiting, said last month offensive line was among areas of need the Hawkeyes still sought to address following the December early-signing period.

“We’re going to look hard at tackle and see what we can find out there,’’ Barnes said.

Four high school offensive linemen signed with Iowa in December, Indiana preps Leighton Jones and Trevor Lauck, Illinois native Cannon Leonard and Nebraska prep Kade Pieper.

Iowa previously added transfer quarterbacks Cade McNamara and Deacon Hill, wide receiver Seth Anderson and tight end Erick All to its roster.