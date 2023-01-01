Hawkeyes land transfer receiver

Iowa continues to address needs as it builds its 2023 football roster, receiving a commitment Sunday from a receiver who was in the transfer portal.

Charleston Southern redshirt freshman Seth Anderson, a 6-foot, 178-pound product of the same Georgia high school program that produced former Hawkeye running back Tyler Goodson, announced on social media that he will transfer to Iowa.

Anderson reached that decision earlier in the weekend, writing on his Twitter account on Saturday, "Thankful for every coach that gave me an opportunity during this process. Recruitment officially closed.''

On Sunday, he unveiled his decision.

"Committed. Locked in. Happy New Year #Swarm23,'' Anderson wrote.

He selected Iowa over offers from Georgia Tech, Appalachian State and James Madison.

Anderson entered the transfer portal after being selected as the offensive freshman of the year in the Big South Conference in November, earning second-team all-league honors after recording 42 receptions for 612 yards and seven touchdowns.

He scored touchdowns in six of his team's 10 games, opening the season with a 131-yard performance and scoring twice against Western Carolina.

A Suwanee, Ga., native who prepped at North Gwinnett High School in suburban Atlanta, Anderson had receptions of 40 or more yards in four games.

He arrives at Iowa with three years of eligibility remaining and reached his decision less than a week after Hawkeye senior Nico Ragaini announced his intentions to return for an additional year of eligibility next season.

Anderson is the third player to join Iowa from the transfer portal, following quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All of Michigan.