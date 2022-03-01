Hawkeyes land transfer tight end

When the Iowa football program shops in the NCAA transfer portal, it isn’t necessarily looking for the shiniest car in the lot.

It’s more about the fit for the Hawkeyes.

Monday evening, Iowa welcomed an all-Patriot League tight end to the program.

Steven Stilianos, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound Virginia native who will graduate with an engineering degree from Lafayette College this spring, announced on social media he will be joining the Hawkeyes as part of the 2022 recruiting class.

“God is good. Thanks to everyone that recruited me, this experience has been such a blessing,’’ Stilianos wrote on Twitter. “I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa.’’

Stilianos, who has two years of eligibility remaining, selected Iowa over offers from Rutgers and Virginia after visiting Iowa City in February.

When talking about the transfer portal in December, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz brought up defensive tackle Jack Heflin, defensive end Zach Van Valkenburg and running back Mekhi Sargent as examples.

Heflin and Van Valkenburg enrolled at Iowa as graduate transfers from Northern Illinois and Division II Hillsdale College, respectively, while Sargent arrived from Iowa Western Community College.

“All three of those guys ended up being great players in our program,’’ Ferentz said. “Both Mekhi and Jack made NFL rosters. Mekhi was a captain for us. … Those guys are probably more the prospect that we’re looking at.’’

Stilianos played in just four games for a Lafayette team which went 3-8 last fall, but still finished third on the team with 21 receptions for 130 yards.

The team also averaged 128.8 rushing yards in the four games he played compared to an average of 81.6 yards on the ground during the other seven games of the season.

He earned all-Patriot League recognition during the FCS program’s shortened spring season in 2021, catching nine passes for 125 yards and four touchdowns.

An all-state selection as a defensive lineman and quarterback in high school, the Hayes, Va., native started a combined 15 games during his freshman and sophomore seasons at Lafayette. Stilianos caught 21 passes for 177 yards in 2019 and 14 passes for 102 yards in six starts in 2018.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.