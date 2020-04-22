Hawkeyes land Urbandale defensive end

Iowa continues to build its 2021 football recruiting class close to home.
Max Llewellyn, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end from Urbandale, Iowa, announced Wednesday his plans to join the Hawkeye program.
The 10th player to verbally commit to Iowa in its current recruiting class is the seventh in-state player to announce plans to sign with coach Kirk Ferentz’s program and Llewellyn selected the Hawkeyes over offers from nine other power-five programs.
In making his announcement on Twitter, Llewellyn began by expressing appreciation for all of the programs who offered him an opportunity.
“I can’t thank each and every single coach enough that has taken the time to evaluate me as a recruit,’’ Llewellyn wrote. “This whole process has been a life-changing experience and I’m forever grateful. I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa.’’
Llewellyn also held offers from Illinois State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern and Penn State.
He is the second player from Urbandale to announce plans to sign with the Hawkeyes in December, the earliest date current high school juniors are allowed to put their signatures on binding letters of intent.
Jaden Harrell, an all-state linebacker for the Jayhawks, previously committed to Iowa.
Llewellyn was offered a scholarship by Iowa last month and is the third player to commit to the Hawkeyes since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down on- and off-campus recruiting for coaches in mid-March.
His announcement follows commitments from Jordan Oladokun, a Tampa, Fla., cornerback, and defensive back Cooper DeJean of Ida Grove, Iowa, within the past month.
A third-team all-state selection of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association last fall, Llewellyn was part of an Urbandale team which finished 7-4 and reached the second round of the Iowa Class 4A playoffs last season.
He was credited with 25 tackles, including four sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss. He also recovered two fumbles for the Jayhawks.
As a tight end on offense, Llewellyn caught five passes for 78 yards and caught a pair of passes for successful two-point conversions.
In addition to Llewellyn, Harrell and DeJean, Iowa has collected in-state commitments from defensive end Jeff Bowie of West Branch, offensive lineman Connor Colby of Cedar Rapids, defensive tackle Griffin Liddle of Bettendorf and athlete Zach Twedt of Story City.
The Hawkeyes also have commitments from offensive lineman Gennings Dunker of Lena, Ill., and linebacker Justice Sullivan of Eden Prairie, Minn., in the 2021 recruiting class.
