Hawkeyes land Urbandale defensive end

Jaden Harrell, an all-state linebacker for the Jayhawks, previously committed to Iowa.

Llewellyn was offered a scholarship by Iowa last month and is the third player to commit to the Hawkeyes since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down on- and off-campus recruiting for coaches in mid-March.

His announcement follows commitments from Jordan Oladokun, a Tampa, Fla., cornerback, and defensive back Cooper DeJean of Ida Grove, Iowa, within the past month.

A third-team all-state selection of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association last fall, Llewellyn was part of an Urbandale team which finished 7-4 and reached the second round of the Iowa Class 4A playoffs last season.

He was credited with 25 tackles, including four sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss. He also recovered two fumbles for the Jayhawks.

As a tight end on offense, Llewellyn caught five passes for 78 yards and caught a pair of passes for successful two-point conversions.

In addition to Llewellyn, Harrell and DeJean, Iowa has collected in-state commitments from defensive end Jeff Bowie of West Branch, offensive lineman Connor Colby of Cedar Rapids, defensive tackle Griffin Liddle of Bettendorf and athlete Zach Twedt of Story City.

The Hawkeyes also have commitments from offensive lineman Gennings Dunker of Lena, Ill., and linebacker Justice Sullivan of Eden Prairie, Minn., in the 2021 recruiting class.

