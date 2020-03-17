Hawkeyes land versatile in-state defender

A versatile athlete who accumulated 4,838 yards of offense for an Iowa state championship-winning football team last fall is the newest member of Iowa’s 2021 football recruiting class.
Cooper DeJean, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior from Odeboldt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove High School, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he had become the eighth high school player to join the Hawkeyes’ next recruiting class.
"Excited to announce that I will be committing to play football at the University of Iowa!" DeJean wrote in announcing his decision. "I want to thank my family and friends for all of their support along the way."
Offered a scholarship while attending a Junior Day event at Iowa in January, DeJean was recruited by the Hawkeyes as a safety, but provided much more than that while quarterbacking OABCIG to a 13-0 record and the Iowa Class 2A state championship last fall.
He completed 236-of-396 passes for 3,546 yards and 42 touchdowns in addition to carrying the ball 134 times for 1,292 yards and 24 scores for the Falcons.
DeJean also recorded 34 tackles on defense and intercepted five passes, including one which helped OABCIG defeat Waukon 37-12 in the state title game.
In that season finale, DeJean rushed for 167 yards on 20 carries and completed 19-of-35 passes for 250 yards. He ran for two scores and threw two touchdown passes in the victory.
A Class 2A first-team all-state selection of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, DeJean selected the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Illinois State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and South Dakota State.
He was also receiving recruiting attention from Iowa State, Kansas State and Nebraska, schools he made unofficial visits to in addition to Iowa.
DeJean is ranked by Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale. He is also ranked by 247Sports as the 10th-best prospect in Iowa high schools in the Class of 2021.
Iowa traditionally likes athletes who excel in multiple sports and DeJean fits that description.
He was named early Tuesday by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association as a Class 2A first-team all-state selection in boys basketball, a sport where he averaged 25.6 points and 7.7 rebounds for a OABCIG team which finished 16-5.
DeJean, who had a 1-1 record and a 2.44 ERA in four appearances on the mound in baseball last summer, also placed third in the long jump at the 2A state track meet last spring with an effort of 21 feet, 10 inches and took sixth in the 100-meter dash (11.55 seconds).
He is the fifth defensive player and the sixth in-state player among the eight players to commit to Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class.
On the defensive side of the ball, end Jeff Bowie of West Branch, linebacker Jaden Harrell of Urbandale, tackle Griffin Liddle of Bettendorf and linebacker Justice Sullivan of Eden Prairie, Minn., previously announced commitments to the Hawkeyes.
They are part of a recruiting class which also includes commitments from athlete Zach Twedt of Story City, Iowa, and a pair of offensive linemen, Connor Colby of Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Gennings Dunker of Lena-Winslow in Lena, Ill.