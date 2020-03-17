Hawkeyes land versatile in-state defender

A versatile athlete who accumulated 4,838 yards of offense for an Iowa state championship-winning football team last fall is the newest member of Iowa’s 2021 football recruiting class.

Cooper DeJean, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior from Odeboldt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove High School, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he had become the eighth high school player to join the Hawkeyes’ next recruiting class.

"Excited to announce that I will be committing to play football at the University of Iowa!" DeJean wrote in announcing his decision. "I want to thank my family and friends for all of their support along the way."

Offered a scholarship while attending a Junior Day event at Iowa in January, DeJean was recruited by the Hawkeyes as a safety, but provided much more than that while quarterbacking OABCIG to a 13-0 record and the Iowa Class 2A state championship last fall.

He completed 236-of-396 passes for 3,546 yards and 42 touchdowns in addition to carrying the ball 134 times for 1,292 yards and 24 scores for the Falcons.

DeJean also recorded 34 tackles on defense and intercepted five passes, including one which helped OABCIG defeat Waukon 37-12 in the state title game.