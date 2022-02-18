Hawkeyes land versatile instate prospect

Iowa added a top instate prospect to its 2023 football recruiting class on Friday morning.

Regarded among the top-five prospects among current juniors attending Iowa high schools, multi-sport athlete Alex Mota from Marion High School announced on social media his commitment to the Hawkeyes.

“All the glory goes to my parents in heaven. Committed. #GoHawks,’’ Mota wrote on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Mota is the fifth member of Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class and the second player to commit to the Hawkeyes this week, following Colorado defensive lineman Chase Brackney’s commitment to Iowa on Monday.

The Hawkeyes recruited Mota as a receiver, although other programs envisioned him playing in the secondary.

He competed as a quarterback and safety last season for Marion, earning third-team Class 4A all-state honors as a defensive utility player from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

Mota threw for 879 yards and rushed for 629 while scoring 12 touchdowns for a 1-8 team at Marion. He also finished with 28 tackles on defense, including 25 solo stops.

In addition to his success in football, Mota currently averages 9.7 points and 6.3 rebounds on the basketball court this season for Marion and was the runner-up in the 100-meter dash at the Iowa Class 3A state track meet last May.

That athletic ability led Mota, ranked as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale by Rivals and 247sports, to field scholarship offers from six power-five programs.

He ultimately selected Iowa over Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska and Wisconsin and also held a scholarship offer from Miami (Ohio).

Mota is the third instate play to announce intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes in December, the earliest that any players in the 2023 recruiting cycle can sign binding letters of intent.

His commitment follows announcements from defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson of Norwalk, Iowa and Iowa City High linebacker Ben Keuter.

In addition, Iowa has a commitment from quarterback Marco Lainez of Princeton, N.J. as well as Brackney.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.