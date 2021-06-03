Hawkeyes land Wisconsin lineman

One day after the NCAA ended its 15-month recruiting dead period, the Iowa football program added an all-state lineman from Wisconsin to its 2022 recruiting class.

Jack Dotzler, a 6-foot-7, 265-pound offensive lineman from Waunakee, Wis., announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he has committed to sign with the Hawkeyes in December.

“I was born to be a Hawkeye,’’ Dotzler wrote. “I am 100 percent committed to the University of Iowa! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way.’’

Dotzler made his decision after playing for a Waunakee team which played a spring schedule during the recently-completed academic year, finishing with a 6-0 record.

He was a large school first-team all-state selection of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, which selected an overall all-state team that included players whose teams played in the fall and those that played in the spring.

Dotzler was unanimously named by the Associated Press to its 2021 all-state team that consisted of players from teams that played a spring schedule.

Among prospects who have visited campus on his own in the past, Dotzler is among players scheduled to participate in a camp at Iowa later this month.