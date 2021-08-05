Hawkeyes' LaPorta creates his own niche

IOWA CITY – Sam LaPorta isn’t trying to be George Kittle.
He’s not trying to duplicate what T.J. Hockenson accomplished or play the way Noah Fant did when he wore an Iowa football jersey.
LaPorta simply wants to become the best version of himself as he prepares for his junior season with the Hawkeyes, creating his own legacy among the long list of Iowa tight ends who have left their mark in the program’s recent history.
“There have been a lot of great tight ends here, but I can’t get caught up in trying to be them,’’ LaPorta said. “My focus is to be the best version of myself, both as a football player and outside of football.’’
The 6-foot-4, 249-pound junior appreciates the history of the position within the program, understanding the expectations that accompany playing tight end in an offense where production from the position extends beyond a role as a blocker.
That certainly remains a significant part of what LaPorta is expected to do, but his growth in catching footballs only adds to the depth of the Hawkeye offense.
LaPorta has led Iowa tight ends in receiving the past two years, earning honorable mention all-Big Ten recognition last season after catching 27 passes for 271 yards with one touchdowns.
He also led the team in receptions and was second in receiving yards during Iowa’s 6-2 season.
“My job changes from one game to the next and I’m fine with that,’’ LaPorta said. “If it’s about catching balls and filling up the stat line, I’m good with that. If it’s about blocking 60, 70 plays a game, I’m good with that, too.’’
The ability to do both effectively led LaPorta to playing time as a true freshman two seasons ago.
His ability to grow those skill sets is helping him not only solidify his position, but create his own legacy.
“Every tight end has his own strengths. I want to be known as being a good all-around tight end, able to do whatever is needed in any situation,’’ LaPorta said.
That work starts in the weight room, where LaPorta has seen sustained growth since arriving at Iowa from Highland, Ill., in the Metro East area of St. Louis.
He has gained 15 pounds since arriving at Iowa but more significantly has developed the lower body strength required to fulfill his blocking obligations.
“We spend a lot of time on that, developing the lower body the way it needs to be for me to basically be able to move another human to where I want to move them,’’ LaPorta said. “I’ve gotten better at that, but there is always still work to be done.’’
That also fits what Iowa wants to accomplish.
“I can have a great game whether I have no catches or 10 catches,’’ LaPorta said. “Running the football is such a huge part of our offensive. We like to pound the rock and I think I’ve gotten better as a blocker and as a pass catcher.’’
Some of that growth took place during spring practices, something LaPorta had not experienced before after the 15 workouts in 2020 were cancelled because of the COVID-19 situation.
Quarterback Spencer Petras said LaPorta is growing a versatile player in the Hawkeye offense.
“He’s become a really good all-around tight end,’’ Petras said. “He knows how to block, is extremely physical and tough, and I feel like he’s really good at running routes and making plays after the catch.’’
With Shaun Beyer completing his eligibility and signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent, LaPorta is the lone tight end on the Iowa roster with any sizeable amount of playing experience.
He understands that the season which begins in four weeks is his time.
“I’m a junior now and it’s time to step up and help lead this team,’’ LaPorta said. “The guys who have been here before, what they did motivates me, but I know what they did isn’t important now. It’s what I do and that is what pushes me to become a better tight end.’’