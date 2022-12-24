Hawkeyes' LaPorta eager for one last game

It was never a question.

Once Sam LaPorta was cleared medically, the Iowa tight end knew he would take the field for the Hawkeyes in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

“I had one more opportunity to play with my boys,’’ LaPorta said during a Thursday video conference.

“I’ve been here for four years. I’ve given this program a lot and it’s given me more than I ever dreamed of since I’ve gotten here. It’s just really important to me to play one more time, throw on the black and gold and lay it all out there.’’

Mostly, LaPorta wanted the opportunity to write a final chapter to his collegiate story after having his regular season cut short.

The Big Ten Tight End of the Year led the Hawkeyes with 53 receptions for 601 yards this season, but saw his regular season end in the first quarter of Iowa’s 13-10 victory at Minnesota on Nov. 19 when he suffered a knee injury.

A Golden Gophers player was injured on the same play and after an extended timeout, LaPorta returned to the field for one more snap and that is when he realized something wasn’t right.

He underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus a couple of days later, having his knee scoped and dealing with the realization that his senior day would not be what he envisioned.

Instead, his final appearance at Kinnick Stadium proved to be an “awkward’’ experience.

“I had to walk across the field. I was in my sweatpants and I mean, it was really cool to go out there and give my parents the rose, but missing the game was tough,’’ LaPorta said. “I was trying to be a supportive teammate.’’

That included encouraging teammates on the sideline during the Hawkeyes’ game against Nebraska while working toward his return to action at the same time.

LaPorta split his time that day between the sideline and the Hawkeye locker room.

“I was kind of going back and forth between the field and the locker room because I was actually putting my knee in a compression machine, hoping that I could keep the swelling down for a chance to possibly play in the Big Ten championship (game),’’ LaPorta said.

He conceded that “would have been kind of a crazy turnaround,’’ but it was possible and it was something he wanted to make happen.

A loss that day to the Cornhuskers denied the Hawkeyes a second straight appearance in the Big Ten title game.

And, it bought LaPorta time to recover.

While a number of players who have hopes of being part of the 2023 NFL draft class have chosen to opt out of participating with their teams in postseason bowl games – a growing trend in the college game – LaPorta never gave that a thought.

He said when he made the decision to return to Iowa a year ago, choosing to forego an early exit to chase his NFL dreams, he did so on the premise that he was all-in with the Hawkeyes this season.

And nothing that has happened in the months since has altered that objective for the 6-foot-4, 249-pound native of Highland, Ill.

While Hawkeye safety Kaevon Merriweather chose to opt out of the bowl, LaPorta recommitted to finishing the season with his teammates in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Kentucky in Nashville.

“We were talking about it during a team meeting (Thursday) morning. If you’re not 100 percent – 100 percent invested – then we don’t want you out there because we want the guys out there going as hard as they can,’’ LaPorta said.

“You’re here, you’re in and you’re invested. So, I’m here and I want to be here.’’

That’s why he put in the time it took to be ready to go when Iowa began bowl preparations in earnest at the end of final exam week a little over a week ago.

LaPorta, whose 148 career receptions are the most ever by an Iowa tight end and whose 1,730 receiving yards trails only all-American Marv Cook among Hawkeye tight ends, said practices have gone well.

He looks forward to taking the field one last time in an Iowa uniform.

He said the knee is giving him no problems as the Hawkeyes begin their final game-week preparations looking to add one last win to their 7-5 resume.

“It’s feeling good. I’m kind of getting acclimated back. I’ve been out running around, It’s feeling good,’’ LaPorta said. “… I feel like I’m going to be 100 percent. I’m going to be ready to go.’’

That chance has been motivation for LaPorta, who views the opportunity as a continued chance to learn the game.

“From the start, I was trying to get back, first off get my knee right and then get ready to play in a game,’’ LaPorta said. “I’m out there now getting a lot of physical reps. Sometimes, that’s not as good as being able to stand back 15 or 20 yards and see the entire field.’’

With the next phase of his career set to begin once the final seconds tick off the clock at Nissan Stadium next weekend, LaPorta sees the opportunity to learn as important as anything.

“It’s kind of the difference of being out there and having tunnel vision and only seeing what’s right in front of your face as opposed to being able to understand the concepts and what’s going on across the entire field,’’ he said. “So, I’ve been taking a lot of information, too, and that’s been good for me.’’

Coach Kirk Ferentz said it has been good for the rest of the Hawkeyes as well to have LaPorta back on the practice field.

“He seems to be doing great, so happy about that certainly,’’ Ferentz said.

And nobody is happier than LaPorta.

“Just trying to get back and play in this bowl game is really where all my effort is focused, one more game with my guys,’’ LaPorta said.