Hawkeyes' LaPorta follows a successful path

He finished his prep career ranked second in state history with 50 receiving touchdowns and third with 3,793 receiving yards, but Iowa coaches saw even more possibilities.

As they watched the 6-foot-4, 249-pound LaPorta move on a basketball court and get open on a football field, they saw a lot of what they’ve seen in the long list of Hawkeye tight ends who have gone on to excel at the position beyond the collegiate level.

But, Iowa was the only power-five program to offer LaPorta a scholarship.

“No one else was really recruiting Sam. I’m just thankful that we figured it out, late in the game, but it has turned out pretty well for us,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

It also took some time for LaPorta to see in himself what Iowa saw in him.

Teammates Nate Wieting, Drew Cook and Nate Stanley were there to help, offering assistance anyway they could as LaPorta adapted to his new opportunity.

“It was hard coming in and learning a new position and coming into a Big Ten university and playing tight end,’’ LaPorta said. “None of that is easy.’’