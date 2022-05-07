Hawkeyes' LaPorta prepares to lead

IOWA CITY – In the two weeks since Iowa completed its spring football practices, the Hawkeyes have worked through a lighter training regimen that ended last week.

Sam LaPorta appreciated every minute of it.

The senior tight end contemplated joining Tyler Linderbaum, Dane Belton and Tyler Goodson in declaring for the NFL draft, received feedback from NFL personnel and ultimately decided to return to Iowa for his senior season.

“This is where I need to be,’’ LaPorta said.

He reached that decision after putting some thought into his future.

LaPorta felt he owed that to himself after completing the 2021 season with the one of the strongest performances of the year in the Citrus Bowl, catching seven passes for 122 yards and one touchdown in the Hawkeyes’ 20-17 loss to Kentucky.

The effort capped a strong junior season for the 6-foot-4, 249-pound Highland, Ill., native who led Iowa with 670 receiving yards on a team-leading 53 receptions. Averging 12.6 yards per catch, he finished with 319 more yards than the total posted by the Hawkeyes’ second-most productive receiver, freshman Keagan Johnson.

“I had to think about the opportunity it presented for my family as well,’’ LaPorta said. “But, being able to come back and finish my degree and play my senior year with my boys, I mean, how can I pass that up? There’s no place like Iowa. I truly believe that.’’

LaPorta also believes there is work to do on the field, the primary reason he will begin the 2022 as one of the premier tight ends in the Big Ten.

“It’s always a process,’’ LaPorta said. “The hay’s never in the barn, as we say. We’ve never arrived, so continuing to grow at the little things. That’s where the improvement starts.’’

LaPorta was reminded of how far he has come as he talked about looking forward to become a stronger leader and a help to the younger tight ends in the Hawkeye program.

He had just finished participating Iowa’s open practice on April 23 and a group of kids wearing Hawkeye t-shirts and jerseys called out his name.

LaPorta responded with a couple of fist bumps and some quick conversation.

“I started playing football in fifth grade. I was probably 10 or 11 years old. It’s cool to see a bunch of kids out here supporting us like this,’’ LaPorta said. “They idolize all of us. My freshman year, I was a nobody and they were here, going, ’84! 84!’ It’s a cool feeling.’’

It’s even cooler when he starts to think about how far he has come.

“As a freshman, I really didn’t know a whole lot,’’ LaPorta said. “I was kind of just like running routes and they were telling me, ‘Hey, Sam, go out here and run a basic route.’ I was like, Oh, I can do that.’’

He did it well enough to make two starts as a freshman in 2019, catching 15 passes for 188 yards while backing up Shaun Beyer.

LaPorta also proved to Hawkeye coaches that they had made the right decision in making LaPorta a late addition to a recruiting class that included two other prep tight ends from Illinois high schools.

He joined current starting defensive tackle Logan Lee and Josiah Miamen, who left the program last fall and transferred to Florida International, in the Hawkeyes’ 2019 recruiting class.

“Since the day he walked in here, he’s acted like a football player,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I hate to use the word natural because that suggests guys haven’t worked at it. He makes decisions, has a knack for doing things the right way. That’s good to see.’’

He has also grown into a leader, something Ferentz believes is a byproduct of LaPorta’s personality.

“He’s got a confidence about him, an air about him. It’s just the way he is naturally. He’s one of those guys that people gravitate toward,’’ Ferentz said. “Some guys just have that, and he’s had that. It’s a little bit ironic because he was not a five-star recruit. It took us a little while to figure it out. Thank goodness we did.’’

LaPorta earned third-team all-Big Ten recognition last season.

He expects more of himself as a senior and has spent the spring semester working toward that objective.

“I hope it’s an amazing year, both for myself and my teammates,’’ LaPorta said. “I think we all have high expectations and high goals set and we’re excited about the possibilities. I’m so glad every day that I made that decision to come back.’’

LaPorta focused his energies on two things during Iowa’s spring practices.

On the field, there was a concentration on improving his first step, making the most of it after the ball is snapped.

“Especially in the run game that creates the room bring your second step and deliver a good blow with your pad and move guys off the ball,’’ he said.

Off the field, LaPorta wants to provide the type of leadership to younger tight ends that will benefit the Hawkeyes in the future.

“I feel like I have to work with the younger guys in the room, mentor and coach them and let them pick my brain a little bit,’’ LaPorta said. “Hopefully they don’t make the same mistakes I’ve made in the past because I’m teaching them that.’’

He hopes that carries over beyond the confines of the tight ends room.

“Expanding to the offense as a unit and the team as a whole, I’m excited for my leadership role,’’ LaPorta said. “I feel like it is something that is continuously growing.’’

