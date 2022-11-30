Hawkeyes' LaPorta takes top tight end honor

Among crowded company in a deep group of tight ends in the Big Ten, Iowa senior Sam LaPorta was named Wednesday as the best of the bunch.

LaPorta was selected as the Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year in the Big Ten, the second Hawkeye in five years to receive the honor presented by the conference to its top tight end.

The 6-foot-4, 249-pound native of Highland, Ill., who led Iowa in receptions was also awarded first-team all-Big Ten honors by both conference coaches and a media panel.

He is the second Hawkeye to win the award which in part is named after former Hawkeye Dallas Clark. T.J. Hockenson was honored as the Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year in 2018.

LaPorta, a third-team all-league pick a year ago as a junior, was the only Iowa player named to any of the three all-conference offensive teams announced Wednesday and is one of three finalists for the Mackey Award presented to the top tight end in the nation.

Four Illinois players received all-conference recognition on offense, led by second-team selections Chase Brown at running back, center Alex Pihlstrom and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski. Guard Isaiah Adams was named to the third team.

The Big Ten, which named quarterback C.J. Stroud of Ohio State as the conference’s offensive player of the year, announced its defensive and special teams all-conference honors on Tuesday.

LaPorta was recognized despite missing Iowa’s final regular-season game against Nebraska after being injured in the first quarter of a win the previous week at Minnesota.

He led the Hawkeyes with 53 receptions for 601 yards and one touchdown.

During his senior season, LaPorta became Iowa’s all-time receiving leader among tight ends with 148 receptions for 762 yards. His yardage total ranks second all-time among Hawkeye tight ends to Marv Cook.

Brown, chosen to the second team by both league coaches and the media, ranked second in the nation with 1,643 yards and is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, presented to the nation’s top running back.

Palczewski was named to the second team selected by the media and was a third-team pick of the coaches while Pihlstrom earned a spot on the coaches’ second team and earned honorable mention from the media.

Adams landed on the media’s third team while earning honorable mention from conference coaches.

Two Hawkeyes, freshman running back Kaleb Johnson and sophomore offensive linemen, received honorable mention all-conference honors.

Johnson established an Iowa freshman rushing record with 762 yards, leading the Hawkeyes, while Richman started all 12 games at left tackle.

Four additional Fighting Illini received honorable mention.

Receiver Isaiah Williams and offensive tackle Julian Pearl were recognize by both league coaches and the media while coaches awarded honorable mention to guard Zy Crisler and the media listed quarterback Tommy Vito.