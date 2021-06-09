Hawkeyes latest commit is part of the family

Iowa’s latest football recruiting commitment is already part of family.

Linebacker Jayden Montgomery, the son of former Hawkeye Jerry Montgomery, has verbally committed to be part of Iowa’s 2022 recruiting class, a decision he made public Tuesday night.

“Beyond excited to announce that I have received an offer and am committing to the University of Iowa. Born and raised a Hawkeye. Dream come true,’’ Montgomery wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to everyone who has helped me get to this point.’’

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Montgomery made his decision following an early-week visit to the Iowa campus.

The Hawkeyes offered the Suamico, Wis., prep a scholarship following two productive seasons on the varsity level at Bay Port High School, the same program that produced Iowa projected starting offensive tackle Jack Plumb.

Montgomery recorded 80 tackles, including 11 tackles for a loss, as a sophomore in the fall of 2019 and followed that with 59 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles for Bay Port in a shortened four-game spring season this year.

The decision to follow in his father’s footsteps as a Hawkeye went over well with Jerry Montgomery.