Hawkeyes lean on each other to extend bowl run

“The group of guys we have on this team always look forward and push each other to be better,’’ receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette said. “We came together and kept hammering at the rock, we finally got things going and once that happened, we never looked back.’’

Smith-Marsette sees that as byproduct of how the Iowa program develops its personnel, which Ferentz sees as a result of recruiting the right people in the first place.

“This year has been so different in so many different ways, but we’ve always known if you build around good people, people of good character, you will always give yourselves a chance,’’ Ferentz said.

The team that will take a 6-2 record into its bowl match-up against Missouri has never lost sight of that.

The list of obstacles it has dealt with is lengthy.

Iowa had no spring practices in 2020. While other programs had started, the Hawkeyes completed offseason training on March 13.

The university was scheduled to go on spring break the following week and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, had made the decision to go to remote learning when classes resumed in late March.

That effectively ended Iowa’s spring practices before they began.