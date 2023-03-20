IOWA CITY – As NFL organizations learn about Iowa’s draft-eligible prospects, Hawkeye football players are learning about themselves.

From Kaevon Merriweather’s participation in the Senior Bowl to Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta putting their best on display at the NFL Combine to Seth Benson focusing on being ready for Monday’s annual Pro Day at Iowa, experiences over the past few months are positioning each for the next step in their careers.

After participating in front of representatives from 32 NFL teams Monday at the Iowa football complex, Campbell said one piece of advice from NFL teams has resonated with him as he works through it all.

“A lot of the teams I’ve talked with have said the same thing, ‘Just be you,’” Campbell said.

The Butkus Award-winning linebacker has tried to do just that throughout the process, not wavering from workout to the next or from one interview to the next with the NFL teams has met with.

“I’ve gone into everything just trying to be myself. If I’m talking to a head coach, a GM or an owner, I’m treating them the same way as I treat the janitor we have here in the building, Doug," Campbell said. "I’ve tried to treat everyone here in the building the same throughout my career.’’

With a successful experience at the Combine in Indianapolis in early March where he finished first or second among linebackers in the broad jump, vertical jump, three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle, Campbell didn’t see a need to run another cone drill or a 40-yard dash on Monday.

He did participate in linebacker drills in front of scouts, continuing to work to better his position in this year’s draft, which is scheduled to held from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself these past few weeks. There’s been highs and lows and it all has taught me how to handle adversity,’’ Campbell said.

In the weeks since Iowa completed its season with a TransPerfect Music City Bowl shutout of Kentucky, Campbell spent some time training in California, LaPorta trained in Nashville, Merriweather prepared in Tampa and Benson has continued to work out in Iowa City.

“It was good to have everyone back here together,’’ Benson said. “It was good day. I know I feel good about how things went.’’

Benson said he chose to train after the season in Iowa City because of the reputation of Hawkeye strength and conditioning coaches in preparing players for the draft.

“I have all the faith and trust in the world in those guys and it’s been a good experience,’’ Benson said.

LaPorta said the entire process has taught him a lot about being out on his own.

“You learn a lot about your support system as you go through a process like this. My family, my girlfriend have been extremely supportive of everything I’ve been doing,’’ LaPorta said.

“You don’t get to train with 110 guys like you do when you’re part of a collegiate football team. I was out training with a couple of guys and it was awesome to bond with those guys, but it’s different. Now, you’re getting support by the people who are closest to you.’’

Merriweather, who joined Campbell and LaPorta at the Combine, said his week at the Senior Bowl in late January provided a good introduction to what lies ahead.

“It was set up like an actual game week and it gave me a feel for what this is all about,’’ Merriweather said. “It was a good experience for me to go there, get to know some of the people I’ve competed against and have seen on TV. Mostly, it was good to get a feel for the expectations and how things work.’’

The one thing all four have discovered is the type of respect NFL teams have for Iowa players.

Benson said NFL personnel have told him they like the consistency they find when looking at Hawkeye draft prospects.

“All of the guys who come in here already know how (coach Kirk Ferentz) runs things,’’ Benson said. “We’re going to be detailed and it’s going to be boom, boom, boom, we’re doing this, this, this and this, our guys are going to be ready.’’

He said more than one person he has talked with talked about the stability within the coaching staff making a difference.

“When they’re looking at an Iowa guy, they know how we’re wired and they tell you that coming to Iowa we have an edge on other guys just in how we do things,’’ Benson said.

Campbell has sensed that as well.

“A lot of scouts and guys have told me when they draft an Iowa guy, they know what they’re going to get,’’ Campbell said. “They’re going to get a true professional.’’