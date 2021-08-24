Hawkeyes' Lee set to take a healthy step forward

“We’re finally getting a chance to see what he’s all about. He has the size physically, has gained the weight and strength he needs, and now it’s about can he bring the consistency he needs,’’ Bell said. “He works at it and he’s capable.’’

Lee has gained 34 pounds since his arrival at Iowa in 2019, now carrying right at his goal weight of 280 pounds on his 6-foot-5 frame.

“I feel like I’m right where I need to be from a size and strength standpoint, at a weight where I can compete against the guys I will be going up against,’’ Lee said.

“The coaches here do a good job of getting you ready to go and I feel like I’m at that point.’’

Iowa prefers to rotate three or four defensive tackles, keeping fresh legs on the field, and on the most recent depth chart Lee is listed as the back-up to Yahya Black at the right defensive tackle position.

Black, who saw time as a true freshman last season, said Lee has provided him with a good mentor.

“The way he prepares. He’s been a good example to follow. He is a student of the game, understands all of the details and is prepared to apply them,’’ Black said.