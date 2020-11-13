Hawkeyes limit nation's top rusher

Keith Duncan sent a 50-yard field goal try wide right after the Hawkeyes’ Jack Koerner picked off a Tanner Morgan pass and returned it to the Minnesota 26-yard line with 1 minute, 35 seconds to play in the first half.

The interception was Koerner’s third in as many games for Iowa and extended the string of consecutive games that the Hawkeyes have intercepted at least one pass to 11.

The Golden Gophers’ James Gordon intercepted a Spencer Petras pass in the first quarter, but a personal foul on Minnesota followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct flag on the Gophers’ bench backed the Gophers up 30 yards before they ever took a snap.

Minnesota eventually ended up punting from the Iowa 41-yard line.

First snaps: Campbell and defensive tackle Austin Schulte saw their first action of the season after missing the Hawkeyes’ first three games because of illness and injury, respectively.

A middle linebacker from Cedar Falls, Campbell entered the game late in the first quarter and collected his first tackle of the season on the final play of the quarter.