Hawkeyes' Linderbaum prefers performance over hype

"To be asked to come here and represent the Hawkeyes, that means something to me," Linderbaum said. "That other stuff, it’s just preseason."

Linderbaum credits his ability to take it all in stride with the way he was raised by his family and the teachings of his coaches at Solon.

"I’ve always been a competitive person, but being the youngest, that has a way of humbling you," Linderbaum said.

Those experiences did help him get to where he is at today.

He recalls "playing up" on youth sports teams that included his brother, a fifth-grader trying to keep up with a group of eighth-graders.

"I grew up playing against older guys, did it all the time as a kid," Linderbaum said. "That seemed normal to me and it did help me compete."

It also taught him that the end results are more important than the starting point.

"I thrive competing against others. I strive to win," Linderbaum said.

That’s among the reasons Linderbaum discounts the hype.

He chuckled at his inclusion on a list of the top three college football players in the country regardless of position picked by Pro Football Focus earlier this summer.