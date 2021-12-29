Hawkeyes look familiar to Kentucky QB

ORLANDO — After preparing for the University of Iowa football team a year ago while playing for Penn State, Will Levis understands the defense he will face in Saturday’s Citrus Bowl.
That doesn’t make things any easier for the Kentucky quarterback.
“They are so disciplined and even though you might know what you’re going to get on a certain coverage it’s a defense that takes a disciplined offense to combat,’’ Levis said Wednesday.
The 6-foot-3, 232-pound junior had some success against the Hawkeyes last season, completing 13-of-16 passes for 106 yards in Iowa’s 41-21 victory at Penn State.
Iowa safety Jack Koerner said Levis has evolved.
“When we played them last year, he was really more of a run threat to us,’’ Koerner said. “Getting the ball out wasn’t necessarily his strong suit, so obviously he’s matured a little bit and he’s throwing the ball more.’’
Levis sees plenty of similarities to the defense he faced in that game as he watches tape of the Iowa team he will lineup against at noon on New Year’s Day.
“The first thing that sticks out when you watch their film is how disciplined and consistent they are with their techniques and coverage discipline,’’ Levis said. “Little things from when they play certain coverages and certain down and distances have changed a little, but the same coverages you see with them in the past is what you see this year.’’
For the Wildcats, that necessitates playing a clean game.
“As long as we do that, we should be able to do some good stuff,’’ Levis said.
Mutual respect: Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has not been making a big deal about his Iowa ties when he’s talked with his team this week.
“He hasn’t made that a storyline in the locker room or anything this week or the past month really,’’ Levis said.
Wildcats offensive coordinator Liam Coen said when Stoops has brought up Iowa, it typically has been about the respect he has for the way the Hawkeyes play the game.
“That’s something he has emphasized to our players and staff, just about respecting the game, respecting the opponent,’’ Coen said. “He says that every week, but specifically these guys because of the way they are coached and the way they play.’’
Decision reached: Ferentz said Iowa has decided which quarterback will start against Kentucky, but the Iowa offensive coordinator declined to reveal just whether that will be Spencer Petras or Alex Padilla.
“We feel both guys can give us a chance to win the football game,’’ Ferentz said. “Both guys have strengths and weaknesses as we’ve seen throughout the season. It’s my job as the play caller to those strengths depending on which route we go.’’
On the job: Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker has enjoyed a couple of nice dinners during the Hawkeyes’ stay in Orlando but he hasn’t had much of a chance to get out beyond that.
“Right now, I’ve figured out how to get around the hotel we are staying in, where our meeting rooms are, where the film room is at,’’ Parker said. “That’s about all the defensive and offensive coaches do.’’
True to the team: Football has always remained a team game to Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin.
“The big thing that has always pushed me with football has been my bond with my teammates and my relationship with them, the way I interact,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “That’s shown throughout the football field in the way I play. I play for them, for my teammates.’’
Where it starts: Kentucky may have a 1,000-yard rusher, a 1,000-yard receiver and a quarterback who has thrown for 2,500 yards, but Coen said there is no question where things begin.
A veteran offensive line led by senior tackle Darian Kinnard and senior center Luke Fortner is making it work.
“We go as they go,’’ Coen said. “When we break the huddle, that’s exactly what we want the defense to see first. They have been unbelievable for us this year.’’
Eye on the future: Bowl preparation has allowed several young offensive linemen in the Iowa program, David Davidkov, Beau Stephens, Gennings Dunker and Mike Myslinski, to get additional reps.
Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said it has been quality work for those four.
He’s also looking forward to seeing how former Bettendorf prep Griffin Liddle, a 6-3, 267-pound freshman, can fit in.
“We are looking forward to getting him back out there at some point,’’ Ferentz said. “He is still working through some recovery after surgery.’’