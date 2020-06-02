Hawkeyes look to build on secondary traditiion

Long ago, Kirk Ferentz learned to trust the judgment of Phil Parker as he mines talent for the Iowa secondary.

"He always seems to come up with a guy that not a lot of people are talking about but who ends up being a really good football player," the Iowa football coach said of the ability of the Hawkeyes’ defensive coordinator and secondary coach to turn unheralded recruits into NFL prospects.

Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone are the latest examples.

Beyond Iowa, the pair had one other power-five scholarship offer between them — Ojemudia was offered by Indiana — but they left the Hawkeye program as All-Big Ten selections before being taken in the third and seventh rounds of this year’s NFL draft.

They join a list of 17 Iowa defensive backs who have been drafted during Parker’s tenure, a group that grows even deeper when taking into account free-agent signings who have seen playing time in the NFL as Davenport Assumption alum Jake Gervase did last season for the Los Angeles Rams.

The latest pair to make that jump leave Iowa’s secondary with some work to do as the Hawkeyes begin to turn their attention to the 2020 season.