Hawkeyes lose another receiver

An already thin group of receivers in the Iowa football program got even thinner Friday.

Arland Bruce IV became the second Hawkeye receiver in as many days to announce plans to transfer.

The sophomore who was Iowa's fourth-leading receiver during the Hawkeyes' 7-5 season announced social media that he was entering the transfer portal.

"I am extremely grateful for coach (Kirk) Ferentz and coach (Kelton) Copeland taking a chance on a young kid from Olathe, Kansas trying to pursue his dreams,'' Bruce wrote.

"To all of my coaches, teammates, training staff and Hawkeye nation, thank you for the support you've shown in the past two years. I've learned a lot about myself and built bonds that will truly last a lifetime. After much thought and prayer, I am entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.''

Like Keagan Johnson, who entered the transfer portal on Thursday, Bruce saw extensive action as a true freshman in 2021, catching 25 passes for 209 yards and rushing 10 times for 65 yards.

He caught one touchdown pass and rushed for three scores while helping lead Iowa to a West Division title in the Big Ten.

Bruce recorded 19 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown this fall and carried the ball 12 times for 87 yards and one touchdown, finishing as Iowa's fourth-leading rusher.

He also opened the season as Iowa's primary punt returner, ranking sixth in the Big Ten with an average of 6.5 yards on 19 returns.

With the departure of Johnson and Bruce, Iowa has four scholarship receivers on its roster as it prepares for a bowl game, Nico Ragaini, Diante Vines, Brody Brecht and Jacob Bostick.

Ragaini, a fifth-year senior, has an option to return for an additional season available to him. Vines is currently a third-year sophomore while Brecht is a redshirt freshman and Bostick is a true freshman.

The Hawkeyes do have verbal commitments from three current high school seniors to sign with the program later this month, Alex Mota of Marion, Iowa, Jarriett Buie of Tampa, Fla., and Dayton Howard of Kansas City, Mo.

Bruce in the fourth Hawkeye this week to announce plans to transfer, joining Johnson, back-up quarterback Alex Padilla and offensive lineman Josh Volk.