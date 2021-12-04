Hawkeyes lost game in first half of first quarter

And when Michigan got the ball back again, it ran a trick play that actually worked. Receiver Donovan Edwards caught a long lateral and flipped a 75-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson.

In 12 regular-season games, the Hawkeyes gave up one offensive touchdown of 60 or more yards. In this game, they gave up two in a span of 71 seconds.

The defense settled down and played OK the rest of the night.

But the mold was set.

Iowa never got back in the game, largely because it never went for the jugular when it had chances to score.

When the Hawkeyes got first-and-goal at the 9-yard line late in the first quarter, they ran the ball into the teeth of the Michigan defense on two straight plays before taking one ill-fated shot at the end zone. They settled for a 22-yard Shudak field goal for what turned out to be their only points.

In another first-half sequence, the Hawkeyes ran the ball on second-and-23 and then again on the next play, on third-and-20. It would be understandable to be that cautious if they had been backed up to their own goal line, but those plays took place out in the middle of the field.