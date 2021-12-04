Hawkeyes lost game in first half of first quarter

INDIANAPOLIS — Many of us said it before the game even began. It was just that obvious.
Whichever team scored first in Saturday night’s Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium was going to have a huge advantage, especially if that first score happened to be a touchdown.
The football teams from Iowa and Michigan both are just built that way. Neither is a great at coming from behind. Both are physical, conservative in style and built on running the ball, solid defense and great special teams. They both like to smack you in the face, get ahead on the scoreboard and just sort of sit on you until you’re gasping for air.
So it was no surprise that it turned out just that way Saturday.
Iowa missed its chance to get the upper hand early, Michigan struck for a couple of quick scores and that was pretty much the ballgame as the Wolverines ground out a 42-3 victory to win the Big Ten title and clinch a spot in the four-team college football playoff.
It’s not an exaggeration to say Iowa lost the game in the first half of the first quarter.
After stopping Michigan on the opening series, the Hawkeyes maneuvered down the field with a couple of nice passes to tight end Sam LaPorta. They then attempted a trick play with backup running back Gavin Williams throwing a pass to fullback Monte Pottebaum.
It was a great call. Williams hasn’t thrown a pass all season and Pottebaum has caught only three, none for more than four yards. Michigan was duped. Pottebaum was open in the end zone. But Williams’ throw was a little off the mark and fell incomplete.
Faced with second-and-10, the Hawkeyes turned conservative and settled for a field goal attempt, as they have so often this season. Tyler Goodson lost two yards on two carries, the normally reliable Caleb Shudak missed a 33-yard kick and the Hawkeyes missed their big chance.
Michigan scored on long touchdowns on its next two possessions to open a 14-0 lead.
The game wasn’t over at that point, of course. But it sure felt like it.
"You never know with a game like this but it’s not the way you want to start out," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
To be fair, scaredy-cat play-calling wasn’t the only factor in the Hawkeyes’ defeat.
The Iowa defense, which almost never allows big plays, gave up a pair of whoppers in the first quarter.
After Shudak’s missed field goal, the Hawkeyes allowed Blake Corum to sprint almost unmolested 67 yards up the right sideline for the first points of the game.
And when Michigan got the ball back again, it ran a trick play that actually worked. Receiver Donovan Edwards caught a long lateral and flipped a 75-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson.
In 12 regular-season games, the Hawkeyes gave up one offensive touchdown of 60 or more yards. In this game, they gave up two in a span of 71 seconds.
The defense settled down and played OK the rest of the night.
But the mold was set.
Iowa never got back in the game, largely because it never went for the jugular when it had chances to score.
When the Hawkeyes got first-and-goal at the 9-yard line late in the first quarter, they ran the ball into the teeth of the Michigan defense on two straight plays before taking one ill-fated shot at the end zone. They settled for a 22-yard Shudak field goal for what turned out to be their only points.
In another first-half sequence, the Hawkeyes ran the ball on second-and-23 and then again on the next play, on third-and-20. It would be understandable to be that cautious if they had been backed up to their own goal line, but those plays took place out in the middle of the field.
Backup quarterback Alex Padilla took them on another lengthy drive in the third quarter but when the Hawkeyes got into the red zone, they again went into a shell and turned the ball over on downs.
In the first three quarters, they had 28 offensive snaps in Michigan territory and scored 3 points. Michigan didn’t run a single play in Iowa territory in the first half but scored 14 points.
"We weren’t good enough in the red zone," LaPorta said. "We needed to put points up and we didn’t do that."
Sometimes you have to be a little bit bold and creative to convert yards into points. Iowa failed to do that much of the season even while it was winning games.
"Field goals aren’t the end of the world but at some point you need touchdowns, too," Ferentz admitted.
It’s what happens when your focus is not so much on trying to win the game but attempting not to lose it, relying on your defense, your punter and your place-kicker to do the heavy lifting.
You can get away with that against inferior opponents. It worked against Northwestern, Illinois and Nebraska. It worked well enough to get the Hawkeyes to 10-3.
It’s not the way you win championships.