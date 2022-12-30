Hawkeyes make themselves at home in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The streets of downtown Nashville may never be the same.

On the eve of the University of Iowa’s first-ever appearance in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Hawkeye football fans are making their presence known.

Several thousand attended a Hawkeye Huddle late Friday afternoon on the Skydec at the Assembly Food Hall, chanting with cheerleaders and singing along with the Hawkeye Marching Band as it played the Iowa Fight Song while soaking up a festive atmosphere.

That carried over to the streets early Friday evening when the bowl hosted its annual Battle of the Bands on Broadway.

Marching bands and spirit squads from both Iowa and Kentucky, opponents in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Nissan Stadium, revved up fans who lined a street in front of some of Nashville’s most famous night spots.

Places such as Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, The Second Fiddle and Legends Corner provided the backdrop as fans enjoyed a holiday weekend just a long touchdown pass away from the iconic Ryman Auditorium.

“We try to get to as many Hawkeye games as we can, and most of the bowls, and this one is great, so different,’’ said Marcy Jennings, a Waukee, Iowa, resident. “I’m a big country fan and to mix that with the Hawkeyes, it doesn’t get any better than that.’’

There may not be palm trees or a beach nearby, but Iowa fans found plenty to explore.

Many liked the fact that the Hawkeyes have never played in a bowl game closer to their campus than the match-up between the two 7-5 teams that will take field Saturday.

“It was an easy drive, which I’ll never complain about,’’ said Mike Mayer, an Iowa alum who now calls suburban Chicago home. “Great town, a lot to do and see and we’re having a good time.’’

The fun started early and will continue late.

Several hundred Hawkeye fans showed up Thursday night at the Tin Roof, a downtown Nashville night spot owned by Bob Franklin, a Cedar Rapids native and Iowa alum.

The Tin Roof hosted a watch party for televised Iowa men’s and women’s basketball games and fans had a chance to blend that with live music as the evening progressed.

Franklin, who regularly hosts the Nashville Iowa Club for game watches throughout the season, welcomed the chance to welcome the Hawkeyes and their fans to town.

“I knew this would be a great match. The people in Nashville are friendly folks who enjoy a good time and that is what being a Hawkeye is all about, too,’’ Franklin said.

“Our city is known for its hospitality and the way it welcomes visitors and I know enough to have plenty of Busch Light on hand, too. We won’t run out.’’

Franklin’s venue will open early Saturday as well.

Former Hawkeye football player Dalles Jacobus, who makes a post-college living as a country music artist, will be performing shortly around things opening at 8 a.m.