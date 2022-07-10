Hawkeyes making some noise in summer workouts

IOWA CITY — Mason Richman senses a different vibe as the Iowa football team puts in its summer work.

“It’s a different year and a different feeling,’’ the offensive tackle said.

That is all accompanied by a different volume level on the practice field.

“We had great leaders on our team last year, but they tended to lead by example. You could watch them and learn and they’d answer questions if you’d ask,’’ Richman said.

“This year, the guys are more vocal. It’s just their personalities. They are guys who have been around and if they need to speak up, they don’t hesitate. It’s bringing everybody together.’’

The most experienced Hawkeyes, players who have been part of the program for four or five years, are encouraging their teammates vocally.

Richman said defensive end John Waggoner and linebacker Jack Campbell have taken on more vocal roles in leading Iowa players this summer.

“They’re guys who have been around and this is their last shot. They want it to be the best year of their careers and they’re working to put us in a position where that will happen,’’ Richman said.

Waggoner sees summer as a time to work on more than preparing the body for the season.

He views it as the perfect time to develop the proper mindset to be in a position to improve and succeed once fall camp opens and then, as the season progresses.

Waggoner said he has worked to stress that with the younger players on the Hawkeye roster, recalling his own initial summers at Iowa.

“A lot of what I learned when I was a freshman was how to operate, how to act inside and outside of the (football) building, just being a professional,’’ Waggoner said. “It’s about having your priorities straight, having a good routine to fall back on. Do that, you’re going to get things done and improve.’’

That is among Richman’s priorities this summer.

The 6-foot-6, 308-pound sophomore tackle from Leawood, Kansas, is Iowa’s most experienced returning offensive lineman.

Listed as the starter at left tackle in the Hawkeyes’ most recent depth chart, he has made 12 career starts, one more than sophomore guard Connor Colby and three more than tackle Jack Plumb and tackle Nick DeJong.

The only other offensive lineman on the Hawkeye roster with starting experience is Justin Britt, who has started three games at guard.

“This is an important summer for all of us, a good chance to work with the strength and conditioning coaches to build up as we get ready for fall camp,’’ Richman said.

He sees potential in the Hawkeyes’ offensive line room.

With a solid of number of players getting a taste of competition early in their careers, Richman views this as a time to turn that potential into reality.

“As an offensive line, we can become as good as we want to be,’’ Richman said. “We’ve all learned a lot from the games we’ve been a part of, we’re all committed to working hard to help our offense improve.’’

Richman said improvement shown by the Hawkeye offense will be the ultimate measure of how successful Iowa’s line is at coming together.

“The bottom line, it’s always going to be in the win column,’’ he said. “That’s what we are all working toward.’’