It doesn’t take long for Kirk Ferentz to describe his feelings about how the intersection of the transfer portal and NIL is impacting college football.

“It’s a mess," the Iowa football coach said, seeing benefits to both but saying the two working in harmony has essentially created a pay-for-play situation.

“The NIL, it’s a mess. It’s great in concept. When you think about someone like Caitlin Clark, that’s the original intent in this whole thing, there’s some good things about it," Ferentz said. "But my biggest fear is there’s no structure, there’s no cap on how much money can be spent."

Ferentz points to the salary cap that is in place in the NFL, putting all 32 teams on a level playing field with rules in place and consistent enforcement.

He said the lack of structure has complicated the situation for all programs.

"We’re going to do our best to operate in the world that fits with what we think is best for our program and so far, so good," Ferentz said. “A lot of the guys that have joined our team don’t have any NIL tags. They’re coming for opportunity and that’s OK, too."

That’s the marketplace Iowa has shopped in and likely continue to browse as it works the transfer portal to address needs.

"We’re always going to be looking to help our football team," Ferentz said shortly after Iowa concluded spring practices.

“… The world does change. It continues to evolve and we’re definitely more interested now than we would have been, say, a couple of years ago, whenever it became the portal. I think there’s some benefit, some opportunity there."

On Thursday, former Ohio State receiver Kaleb Brown became the 10th player to announce plans to join the Hawkeye program this fall through the transfer portal.

Brown arrives with four games of experience and four seasons of eligibility after preserving his redshirt year last season with the Buckeyes.

Regarded as one of the nation’s top receiving prospects during a prep career at Chicago St. Rita, where he played a lot of running back, Brown helps Iowa address depth issues in its receiving corps.

He is one of three receivers Iowa has added from the transfer portal for the upcoming season.

Seth Anderson joined Iowa with three years of eligibility remaining from Charleston Southern where he was the Big South Conference offensive newcomer of the year last season but injuries kept him off the field for spring practices with the Hawkeyes.

Iowa coaches did get a look at another Ohio State transfer receiver, walk-on Austin Kutscher, this spring.

Transfer quarterbacks Cade McNamara of Michigan, while not cleared for full competition following knee surgery last fall, and Deacon Hill of Wisconsin, joined two tight ends, Erick All of Michigan and walk-on Hayden Large from Dordt, in working during Iowa’s 15 spring practices.

Offensive lineman Daijon Parker from Saginaw Valley State arrived in January but sat out nearly all of spring practices with an injury.

"I think a lot of the guys who have joined us are going to help us. I'm eager to see Seth Anderson practice. I'm eager to see Daijon, he only got one day in," Ferentz said.

"The thing I can say about both those guys already is that they've been really good additions to our team, just the kind of people they are, the way they go about their business."

Two additional transfers, senior offensive lineman Rusty Feth from Miami (Ohio) and linebacker Nick Jackson from Virginia, are scheduled to arrive on campus next month.

Iowa remains in the market for additional transfers.

Ferentz listed cornerback and receiver as the two positions where Hawkeye efforts have been concentrated. But for Iowa, the methodology will remain unchanged.

“We’ll be protective of making sure we bring guys in that aren’t going to set us back, take away from the group," Ferentz said. “You want to get a good player but you want to get somebody that is going to add to your team."