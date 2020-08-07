Hawkeyes' Martin on the move again

For the second time in as many years, Oliver Martin is looking for a new place to play.

The Iowa receiver, an all-state selection for Iowa City West who joined the Hawkeye program last summer after transferring from Michigan, has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Martin took the field in eight games for the Hawkeyes last season but recorded four of his five receptions in Iowa’s first two games of the year.

His lone touchdown catch came on his first reception in an Iowa uniform, scoring on a 9-yard pass from Nate Stanley to help the Hawkeyes extend a 10-7 halftime lead in the third quarter of a season-opening 38-14 victory over Miami (Ohio).

Martin had caught 11 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown in 2018 as a redshirt freshman with the Wolverines.

He entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of Michigan’s spring practices in 2019 and arrived at Iowa at a time when the Hawkeyes have a number of questions at receiver positions.

Martin sought and was granted a waiver by the Big Ten and the NCAA which allowed him to play immediately last fall, sidestepping NCAA rules which traditionally require players to sit out one year after transferring.