Hawkeyes' Moss, Koerner get best of former prep foe Lombardi

IOWA CITY — Saturday proved to be a trip down memory lane for Iowa defensive backs Riley Moss and Jack Koerner
Lining up across the field from Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi seemed just like high school to the two Hawkeyes because it was just like high school.
Moss, a junior from Ankeny Centennial, and Koerner, a junior from West Des Moines Dowling, both competed against Lombardi when he was throwing passes for West Des Moines Valley.
Both intercepted passes against the Spartans’ junior while competing in the Central Iowa Metropolitan League, a feat each accomplished again in the Hawkeyes' 49-7 Big Ten win Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
"We were talking about going up against him in high school and we were excited to face Rocky again," Moss said. "It brought back a few memories."
Saturday, the pair created a few nightmares for Lombardi as they helped spoil his homecoming.
Lombardi threw three first-half interceptions, including one Moss returned 54 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter and one Koerner pulled down in the first to set up Iowa’s second touchdown drive of the game.
Moss described the pass he picked off as "a perfect throw to me" and somewhat of a surprise, but said it was a byproduct of a defense which limited Michigan State to a season-low 286 yards.
"Our game plan was pretty much, ‘Do your job and maintain your responsibility,’" Moss said. "… We felt the only way we would lose this game would be if we did it to ourselves and gave up big plays."
Front-five shakeup: Injuries force Iowa to alter its starting five on the offensive line for the first time this season Saturday.
Neither Coy Cronk or Kyler Schott, starters on the right side of the line in the Hawkeyes’ first two games, were in uniform for the game.
Bettendorf’s Mark Kallenberger stepped into the tackle role Cronk had played while Cody Ince made his first career start at left guard, shifting Cole Banwart to the right guard position.
"That next-man-in mentality, that was critical for us today," quarterback Spencer Petras said. "Those guys stepped in and did their job."
Cronk was in sweats on the sideline as the Hawkeyes warmed up. Schott was not on the field because of an injury coach Kirk Ferentz said occurred in the middle of the past week.
Clean effort: Quarterback Spencer Petras didn’t discount the significance of Iowa’s first turnover-free game of the season.
"When you play turnover-free, you give yourself a chance. We had to clean that up after last week, and that started with me. I threw three interceptions," Petras said. “We put an emphasis on playing clean football and we did that."
Rare miss: When Keith Duncan sent a 37-yard field goal attempt slightly to the right midway through the second quarter, it marked a rare miss by the Hawkeye senior.
Duncan had connected on nine straight field goal tries dating to a miss from 47 yards in Iowa’s win over Illinois last season.
The Hawkeyes are 4-of-6 in field goal attempts this season, but the other miss came on a 52-yard try by Caleb Shudak at the end of the second quarter of an Oct. 31 game against Northwestern.
Deep thoughts: Tory Taylor uncorked the longest punt of his three-game football career in the second quarter.
His 61-yard punt that backed the Spartans up to their own 10-yard line with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left in the half matched the 24th longest in Hawkeye history and was the longest since Michael Sleep-Dalton drove one 63 yards against Purdue last season.
"For being new to the game, new to America, he’s been impressive," Ferentz said, referencing the freshman’s Australian roots. "The winds the last two weeks, they’ve tested him, but nothing seems to faze him."
Taylor averaged 45.9 yards on seven punts Saturday, placing five inside the 20-yard line.
Return to action: Defensive tackle Austin Schulte, who has missed Iowa’s first three games because of an injury, is expected to return to the practice field Sunday.
Listed as a starter on the depth chart prior to the start of the season, the senior’s return comes as the Hawkeyes begin a short week of preparation leading toward a Friday night game at Minnesota.
Taking a knee: A group of 32 Hawkeye players chose to take a knee when The Star-Spangled Banner was played prior to the start of Saturday’s game.
Michigan State players did not take the field until after the anthem was played.
