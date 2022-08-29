Hawkeyes' most veteran receiver may miss opener

As Iowa prepares to open its football season, the Hawkeyes’ most experienced receiver appears to be unavailable for Saturday’s opener against South Dakota State.

Senior Nico Ragaini, with 11 starts and 90 career catches on his resume, is not listed on depth chart for the 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.

That leaves the Hawkeyes with two wide receivers on the roster who have caught a pass in an Iowa game and both, sophomores Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV, are listed as probable starters for the match-up against the Jackrabbits.

A pair of walk-ons, redshirt freshman Alec Wick from Iowa City Regina and sophomore Jack Johnson from West Des Moines Valley, are listed as the second-team receivers on this week’s depth chart.

Receiver depth has been an issue for Iowa following the transfers of Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Charlie Jones to Purdue since the end of last season.

Ragaini sat out Iowa’s spring practices with an injury, but was expected to be back on the field this fall and that was reflected in the depth chart issued prior to the start of fall camp.

Wick, who established an Iowa high school record in the 11-player game with 242 receptions during his career at Regina, moved into a second-team position prior to preseason camp based on his work during spring practices.

Johnson was a second-team all-state selection as a senior at Valley in 2019, catching 36 passes for 449 yards and seven touchdowns.

He walked on at Iowa in 2020, but has not seen any game action. Wick joined the program in 2021 and redshirted last fall.

There only a handful of other changes on the depth chart for the match-up against South Dakota State, which is ranked third in the preseason FCS coaches poll.

Mason Richman, Tyler Elsbury, Logan Jones, Connor Colby and Jack Plumb are the starters on the offensive line in front of quarterback Spencer Petras.

Plumb is also listed as the back-up to Richman at left tackle in place of David Davidkov, who was listed on the second team at the start of camp but is not listed this week.

Defensively, Terry Roberts and Cooper DeJean are listed as the starter and back-up at left cornerback, while starter Jermari Harris sits out this week following his April arrest on an operating while intoxicated charge.

With DeJean lining up at corner, Sebastian Castro moves into the back-up strong safety spot behind Kaevon Merriweather.

Sophomore Aaron Blom and true freshman Drew Stevens continue to sit 1-2 at placekicker although special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said it is possible both could see action as either a kicker or on kickoffs.

Iowa does not list a kickoff or punt returner on its depth chart this week, positions that also opened when Jones transferred in late May.