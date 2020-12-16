Hawkeyes' Nixon is Big Ten's top defender

A year ago, Daviyon Nixon was getting a few snaps in a reserve role as part of a rotation at defensive tackle for the Iowa football team.

Wednesday, Nixon was named the best defensive player in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeye junior who led the conference in tackles for a loss and shared the league lead in sacks with teammate Chauncey Golston was named both the Big Ten Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year.

“That’s a tremendous accomplishment and speaks to the improvement he has made in 12 months’ time,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s worked extremely hard.’’

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound native of Kenosha, Wis., thrived after moving into the Iowa lineup this season.

He recorded 45 tackles during the Hawkeyes’ 6-2 season, a collection that included 13.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks.

Nixon also intercepted one pass, returning it 71 yards for Iowa’s final touchdown in a 41-21 win at Penn State, broke up one pass and forced one fumble.