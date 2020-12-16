Hawkeyes' Nixon named Big Ten's best

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon has been named the Big Ten's best.

The junior who dominated throughout the Hawkeyes' 6-2 season was named Wednesday morning by the Big Ten as the recipient of the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Nixon is the first-ever Hawkeye to earn both honors in the same season, accomplishing the feat after leading the Big Ten with 13.5 tackles for a loss and sharing the conference lead for sacks with teammate Chauncey Golston. Both recorded 5.5 this season.

A finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award, Nixon is the first Hawkeye to be named as the Big Ten's defensive player of the year since Josey Jewell won the honor in 2017.

Iowa's last Big Ten defensive lineman of the year was Mitch King, who won the honor in 2008.

Nixon and Golston earned first-team all-league honors from both conference coaches and a media panel, while Zach VanValkenburg earned second-team recognition on both lists.

Defensive back Jack Koerner was named a second-team choice of the media and was joined on the third team named by coaches by linebacker Nick Niemann.

The Hawkeyes' Dane Belton, Riley Moss, Seth Benson and Matt Hankins were among players receiving honorable mention.

