Hawkeyes' O'Keefe to assume new role

Ken O’Keefe, who recently completed his 18th season on the Iowa football coaching staff, is stepping away from his on-field duties as the Hawkeyes’ quarterbacks coach.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz announced Wednesday that O’Keefe, who worked as Iowa’s offensive coordinator from 1999-2011, will remain with Iowa program in an off-field role.

“Ken has been an important part of our football program for almost two decades,’’ Ferentz said. “He was one of the key components of building our program’s foundation 23 years ago and has been friend for far longer than that.’’

O’Keefe hired Ferentz to be part of his coaching staff at Worcester Academy in Massachusetts in 1978 and Ferentz called it “a professional and personal honor to work alongside him all of these years.’’

In addition to working as the offensive coordinator, O’Keefe coached receivers at Iowa in 1999 and quarterbacks from 2000-11 before leaving for a coaching position in the NFL. He returned to the Hawkeyes in 2017 as the program’s quarterbacks coach.

Five of the top 10 single-season quarterback performances in Hawkeye history have been coached by O’Keefe.

“My entire family and I are incredibly grateful to coach Ferentz, the players – especially the quarterbacks I have been privileged to work with – the staff, the University of Iowa and the great Hawkeye football fans for all of their support for these many years,’’ O’Keefe said.

“When you love what you do, and where you do it, when you love being around the staff and working with tremendous men like I do day in and day out, it is hard to walk away. But, I am confident that the time is right for me to step off the field and embrace a new opportunity.’’

Ferentz believes O’Keefe’s “perspective and knowledge’’ will continue to benefit the Hawkeye program in his new role.

“This Hawkeye program is in great shape heading into the future,’’ said O’Keefe, 68. “I look forward to helping out behind the scenes while also getting to spend some long overdue time with my wife, Joanne, and our family.’’

Iowa will honor terms of the 68-year-old O’Keefe’s contract.

O’Keefe has coached for 45 years across multiple levels of football. He was named the NCAA Division III national coach of the year in 1990 after leading Allegheny College to the a national championship.

