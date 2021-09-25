Hawkeyes overcome shaky start, stay unbeaten

IOWA CITY — It was business as usual at halftime in the Iowa football locker room Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Upset-minded Colorado State led the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes by a touchdown and there were plenty of things to clean up following a sloppy second quarter, but a business-like approach allowed Iowa to get that done.
Position coaches discussed needed corrections, some a little more colorfully than others, but everything centered on fixing mistakes and finishing the task at hand.
Mission accomplished.
Iowa outscored the Rams 17-0 over the final two quarters to finish off a 24-14 victory that moved the Hawkeyes to 4-0 on the season.
"We knew this wasn’t going to be easy," quarterback Spencer Petras said. "We knew it would be a dogfight, that we would have to fight through some adversity But, we kept fighting."
That is what coach Kirk Ferentz was hoping to see from the Hawkeyes, who were reminded that 30 minutes of the 60-minute game remained.
"It was in our hands. There was no magic there. We just had to go out and play better," Ferentz said. "We had to quit helping the opponent, which is a huge part of winning, and we had to do something for ourselves."
Ferentz said he let the assistants do their thing before the Hawkeyes returned to the field.
"They give the guys the adjustments, the plan and then I just give them a 30-second yabba-dabba-do and then we’re out of there," Ferentz said.
Before long, Colorado State was out of the game, feeling the wrath of a defense which that limited the Rams to 78 yards over the final two quarters and an offense which found a bit of success through the air.
"In the first half, we didn’t play Iowa football. We had to get that fixed," said linebacker Jack Campbell, whose 18 tackles were the most by a Hawkeye in a decade.
The Hawkeyes erased that seven-point halftime deficit and moved ahead to stay midway through third quarter by scoring twice in a span of 2 minutes, 16 seconds.
The first came after Campbell recovered a Rams fumble at the six-yard line, positioning Tyrone Tracy Jr. to quickly tie the game.
The recovery was Campbell’s second in three games.
"I just try to get around the ball and usually good things happen," Campbell said.
Tracy collected the second rushing touchdown of his career on the first snap of the drive, scoring on a six-yard carry around right end.
The Hawkeye defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, and following a 38-yard punt return by Charlie Jones, Iowa needed just three plays to regain the lead it let slip away during the Rams’ 14-point second quarter.
A pass interference call on a third-and-11 play moved the ball to the 27, where Spencer Petras hit a wide-open Sam LaPorta for the go-ahead score with 6:01 to go in the third quarter.
"The big thing I was thinking was ‘Don’t drop it,’” LaPorta said. "Sometimes when you’re blanketed by the defense, you just catch. That ball seemed to take forever to get to me, slow motion."
But the quick points helped.
"We turned the momentum pretty quickly," said Petras, who completed 15-of-23 passes for 224 of the Hawkeyes’ 278 yards of offense.
Caleb Shudak finished off Iowa’s 10th consecutive win — and its ninth double-digit victory margin in that span — with a 45-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
"There were some up and down moments all day, but especially in the third quarter we saw some growth and good things," Ferentz said. "We certainly got stressed, which is going to help us, and credit Colorado State for the way played. They came in here to win a football game."
Colorado State, whose top rusher David Bailey carried the ball just once before leaving the game after the first series with a leg injury, scored the final two touchdowns of the first half to take a 14-7 lead into the break.
The Rams turned an Iowa mistake into a break with 1:32 remaining in the second quarter.
Robert Floyd, a true freshman cornerback, ended a string of 167 consecutive passes without an interception by the Hawkeyes’ Petras when he came away with the ball after Colorado State disrupted a tunnel screen by Iowa.
By the time Tyler Goodson caught up with him along the right sideline, Floyd had returned Petras’ first pick in 24 quarters of football to the Iowa 23-yard line.
Five plays later, Rams quarterback Todd Centeio hit Gary Williams with a three-yard touchdown pass to put Colorado State in front with :24 to play in the quarter.
The touchdown came after Centeio had scored on a 10-yard carry to cap a nine-play, 35-yard scoring drive that followed a 22-yard punt by the Hawkeyes’ Tory Taylor.
Centeio scored on a delayed draw play in a third-and-9 situation, the third lengthy third-down conversion for the Rams on the drive.
The senior quarterback ran for 15 yards on third-and-11 to the Iowa 25 and then hit Trey McBride for an 11-yard gain on third-and-11 to the 12-yard line.
His score came after Petras hit Keagan Johnson with a 43-yard touchdown pass on the third snap following a scoreless opening quarter.
Johnson, scoring on the first reception of his collegiate career, wrapped his arms around the deep ball just outside the five-yard line and sprinted into the end zone to give Iowa a 7-0 advantage with 13:45 to go in the second quarter.