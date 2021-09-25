Hawkeyes overcome shaky start, stay unbeaten

IOWA CITY — It was business as usual at halftime in the Iowa football locker room Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Upset-minded Colorado State led the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes by a touchdown and there were plenty of things to clean up following a sloppy second quarter, but a business-like approach allowed Iowa to get that done.

Position coaches discussed needed corrections, some a little more colorfully than others, but everything centered on fixing mistakes and finishing the task at hand.

Mission accomplished.

Iowa outscored the Rams 17-0 over the final two quarters to finish off a 24-14 victory that moved the Hawkeyes to 4-0 on the season.

"We knew this wasn’t going to be easy," quarterback Spencer Petras said. "We knew it would be a dogfight, that we would have to fight through some adversity But, we kept fighting."

That is what coach Kirk Ferentz was hoping to see from the Hawkeyes, who were reminded that 30 minutes of the 60-minute game remained.

"It was in our hands. There was no magic there. We just had to go out and play better," Ferentz said. "We had to quit helping the opponent, which is a huge part of winning, and we had to do something for ourselves."