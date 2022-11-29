Hawkeyes' Padilla enters transfer portal

After seeing minimal playing time as the back-up to Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras the past three seasons, Alex Padilla is looking for a new opportunity.

Padilla has placed his name into the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer, looking to make a move with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

On schedule to receive his undergraduate degree in December, Padilla saw action in two games for the Hawkeyes this fall during his junior season.

He worked the second half of Iowa’s 56-10 loss at Ohio State on Oct. 22 and replaced Petras when he suffered shoulder injury during the first quarter of Friday’s 24-17 loss to Nebraska in the regular-season finale.

Padilla was asked following the loss to the Cornhuskers about his future, but brushed aside the question.

“I haven’t had the chance to really think about any of that right now. I’m just reflecting on this loss and I’ll continue to try to progress as a player myself and look toward the next couple of weeks as kind of a steppingstone for myself,’’ Padilla said.

“I have time to reflect in the next couple of weeks, but we’ll see what happens.’’

Padilla completed 48.8 percent of his passes this season for Iowa, completing 21-of-43 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown. He lost 35 yards on nine carries.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Greenwood Village, Colo., appeared in 13 games over the past three seasons for the Hawkeyes, completing 77-of-157 passes for 821 yards. He threw three touchdown passes and was intercepted four times including twice in his two games this season.

Padilla is the second back-up quarterback to leave Iowa in the current calendar year.

Deuce Hogan left following the Hawkeyes' Citrus Bowl appearance on New Year's Day, enrolling at Kentucky as a walk-on.

Hogan appeared in two September games for the Wildcats this season but accumulated no statistics.

Padilla’s exit leaves Iowa with three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster as the Hawkeyes await a bowl invitation on Sunday.

Petras, a senior who still has an extra year of eligibility available to him because of the coronavirus pandemic, is joined by redshirt freshman Joe Labas and true freshman Carson May. Labas and May not appeared in any games this season.