Hawkeyes' Petras focused on the task at hand

IOWA CITY – Spencer Petras has a lifetime to reflect on his memories as a quarterback of the Iowa football team.

But, the senior only has one opportunity to help the Hawkeyes attempt to earn a Big Ten West Division championship on their own terms.

“This has a different feel to it. This is the first time we’ve been in a position to control our own destiny. It’s in our hands and finding a way to win Friday is the most important thing of all,’’ Petras said Tuesday.

Iowa won the West Division title and reached the Big Ten Championship Game a year ago but needed Minnesota to knock off Wisconsin to make that happen one day after the Hawkeyes rallied for a 28-21 victory at Nebraska.

In this season’s Black Friday regular-season finale against the Cornhuskers, a win in the 3 p.m. game will send Iowa to Indianapolis for a second straight year regardless of what happens elsewhere Saturday.

A four-game win streak following a 3-4 start to the season has provided the Hawkeyes with the opportunity.

“Now, it’s up to us,’’ Petras said.

One of 27 seniors who will be honored prior to the start of Friday’s game, Petras said the Hawkeyes must maintain the same type of focus that they have had since resetting things following a 54-10 loss at Ohio State on Oct. 22.

Iowa has defeated a division rival every week since, clawing their into a two-way tie for first place in the division with a Purdue team the Hawkeyes defeated 24-3 for their second win an ongoing four-game win streak that started with a 33-13 win over Northwestern has continued with 24-10 and 13-10 trophy-game victories over Wisconsin and at Minnesota the past two weeks.

“None of it would have happened if we wouldn’t have won that first one,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said at his weekly news conference.

While Iowa’s defense and special teams have continued consistent performances – the defense is allowing a nation-low 4.01 yards per play and ranks fifth nationally in allowing 13.5 points per game – Petras has helped the offense contribute.

During the Hawkeyes’ ongoing four-game win streak, Petras has completed 63-of-100 passes for 727 yards and three touchdowns. He has not thrown an interception since having a pass picked off late in the second quarter of the loss to the Buckeyes.

Petras said the Hawkeyes are approaching this week just like they have the 11 game weeks which preceded it, hoping to continue to build on the momentum of recent success.

“The key for us is to not make it out to be more than it is,’’ he said. “It’s still football. We came back from Columbus with five games left and the coaches challenged us to make the most of each one of them one at a time. That doesn’t change now.’’

Ferentz isn’t spending much time talking this week about what it is on the line against Nebraska, a 3-8 team on a five-game losing streak that has lost seven straight in its series with Iowa.

“These guys are college students. We all know what is at stake and what’s possible,’’ Ferentz said. “I’m encouraging them to get focused on the week and the opponent in front of us. That’s all this is about.’’

That message hasn’t changed in the past five weeks.

“That was goal five weeks ago. It’s the goal now,’’ Ferentz said. “One week at a time, nothing more.’’

He is reminding the Hawkeyes that while Iowa has outscored Nebraska 236-137 during that stretch the past four games between the teams have been decided by an average of five points and the outcome of each has been determined by a touchdown or less.

“We know they’ll show up here ready,’’ linebacker Jack Campbell said. “This is a trophy game. This is their bowl game. We’ve got to be ready to go.’’

As much as Petras appreciates the chance to share a hug with his parents and hand his mother a rose as he joins the rest of the senior class in being introduced individually prior to the game, his energies are centered on adding another win to his 20-10 resume as the Hawkeyes’ starter behind center.

“I’m sure that will be a moment we all will remember fondly, but it can’t be an emotional moment,’’ Petras said.

“We have a game to play and a Big Ten West Division championship to compete for and keeping that edge, that has to be where our minds are, being ready to play.’’