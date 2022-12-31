Hawkeyes pick apart Wildcats for one last win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — To create the ending to the 2022 season it wanted, the Iowa football team followed a familiar formula Saturday.

The Hawkeyes relied on game-changing plays on defense, difference-making special teams and a turnover-free offensive effort to craft a 21-0 shutout of Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The New Year’s Eve win over an opponent which had beaten Iowa on New Year’s Day in the Citrus Bowl allowed the year to end on a much different note than it began.

“We wanted this for the seniors. We wanted them to go out with a win. They deserved it," said Cooper DeJean, named the game’s most valuable player.

All of the game’s points were scored in the second quarter and two of the three touchdowns the Hawkeyes collected before halftime were the result of interception returns, the first by Xavier Nwankpa in his first career start and the second by DeJean with 1 minute, 36 seconds left in the half.

“That’s what they do," Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said. "Iowa won by being Iowa. Credit them. That’s a compliment."

The Hawkeyes earned the first shutout by a Big Ten team in a bowl game since 1999 by playing to the strengths of a team that finished with an 8-5 record.

Iowa’s defense limited Kentucky to 185 yards, holding the Wildcats to 68 yards on the ground and turning two turnovers into two touchdowns.

As a group, the Hawkeyes recorded 11 tackles for a loss, four sacks and broke up six passes in addition to the two Iowa intercepted.

“We had a lot of guys make plays," said DeJean, who finished with seven tackles. "We have a lot of talented defensive backs who played well but that all starts up front with the pressure they were able to put on the quarterback."

The Hawkeyes needed a strong effort on special teams and got it, from Tory Taylor depositing six of his eight punts inside the 20-yard line while averaging 48.2 yards to DeJean returning three of Kentucky’s 10 punts for 42 yards.

“We stressed special teams and I think we gave up one big return (a 26-yard punt return by Tayvion Robinson) but other than that we did the job we needed to do," DeJean said.

As has been the case throughout much of the season, Iowa was far from perfect on offense but redshirt freshman Joe Labas orchestrated a turnover-free outing as he completed 14-of-24 passes for 139 yards in his collegiate debut.

“Ultimately, we got the win and that’s the bottom line. That’s everything in my first rodeo," Labas said. “I knew we had to take care of the ball, not turn it over. That helped us a lot."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz agreed, saying Labas “didn’t make many mistakes" in his debut.

The Hawkeyes totaled 206 yards of offense and did not convert on any of their 11 third-down attempts.

Labas also played to Iowa’s season-long offensive strength at the tight end position to score the game’s only offensive touchdown.

After the defense forced a punt from the Wildcats’ 8-yard line just under two minutes into the second quarter, Iowa took over at the Kentucky 43-yard line but didn’t stay there for long.

Labas hit tight end Sam LaPorta with a short pass and the senior shook off six tackles as he fought his way to the 15-yard line.

“It felt like the ball was in my hands for like 20 seconds, like I was running on all day," said LaPorta, who led Iowa with five catches for 56 yards in his final college game.

Tight end Luke Lachey finished things off, catching a pass on the left flat and shedding a tackle on his way into the end zone for a touchdown with 12 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the first half.

Eleven seconds later, the Hawkeyes doubled their lead.

Nwankpa stepped in front of a Destin Wade pass and returned it 52 yards for a score.

“I saw the ball in the air and felt like I had a chance. I just had to go get it," Nwankpa said. "I kind of blacked out after that and I was in the end zone, celebrating.''

DeJean credited Nwankpa, who finished with eight tackles, for making a good read that led to the interception just after Iowa had altered its coverage.

“He made a great play. He was good all day, but it was a good team effort all around," DeJean said.

DeJean followed with a 14-yard pick six late in a first half that saw Wade, a true freshman also making his college debut, connect on 9-of-16 throws.

“That one hurt. The second pick six really put us in a tough spot," Stoops said.

Wade completed 16-of-30 passes for 98 yards in the game before former Hawkeye Deuce Hogan came in to complete 6-of-7 throws in the final quarter.

Stoops said he stuck with Wade because he sensed that his team believed the mobile rookie gave his team the best opportunity to win.

“To ask anybody to go out and try to move the ball against that defense is a tough task," Stoops said. “We needed to play well as a team around (Wade) and that’s where we fell short."

With some uncertainty about who Kentucky (7-6) would start at quarterback and how the Wildcats would deal playing without their top two rushers, DeJean said the Hawkeyes focused on fundamentals.

“We did what we do," DeJean said. “We came out and played the way we are capable of playing. We knew we needed to be on top of our game."