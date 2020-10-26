Hawkeyes positivity rate remains low

Six positive tests were reported from among 653 COVID-19 PCR tests administered last week as part of the Iowa athletic department testing program.

The positivity rate of 0.9% for tests administered during the week of Oct. 19-25 marks the fifth time in six weeks Iowa has recorded a positivity rate below 1% for student-athletes, coaches and staff members tested as part of the department's return-to-campus protocol.

Overall since testing began on May 29, Iowa has recorded 259 positive tests, 7,548 negative tests and one inconclusive test, a positivity rate of 3.3%.

The Big Ten began daily rapid antigen surveillance testing of football players, coaches and staff members on Sept. 30 and any positive tests identified through that program are then confirmed through a PCR test and a reflected in Iowa's weekly statistics at that level.

The conference is scheduled to begin daily testing of basketball players this week.

Following a positive PCR test, protocol established by Iowa athletics and medical staff includes contact tracing procedures, mandatory isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for individuals who may have been in contact with some exposed to the virus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.