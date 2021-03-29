Hawkeyes prepare for a different type of spring

Because of that in some respects the names on Iowa’s spring depth chart are just that, written in pencil and far from set in stone.

“We are eager to get back on the field this spring,’’ Ferentz said. “The depth chart doesn’t mean much right now. We are a team with players who will constantly improve throughout the year.’’

Ferentz is pleased with the work players put in during eight weeks of offseason strength and conditioning work, saying the team seems to have flipped the page from its 6-2 season a year ago to a new beginning in 2021.

But, just how things line up and even where players may be best suited to play remains a work in progress.

Ferentz points to VanValkenburg as an example of a player who looked different on the field last fall than he did the prior year after arriving as a graduate transfer from NCAA Division II Hillsdale College.

He suspects similar storylines will play out in upcoming months as Iowa prepares for its Sept. 4 season opener against Indiana but with limited development opportunities in the past 13 months there is a little added intrigue.