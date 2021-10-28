Hawkeyes prepared to 'keep fighting' for yards

IOWA CITY – There’s only one thing standing between Iowa and a desire to gain traction with its running game.
Wisconsin.
The nation’s stiffest defense against the run is the next test for a Hawkeye ground attack that has at times struggled to do more than spin its wheels during ninth-ranked Iowa’s 6-1 start to the football season.
Improvement during the final five games of the regular season starts up front, where injuries and youthful inconsistency have combined to limit the Hawkeyes during the first half of the season.
That doesn’t change Iowa’s objective in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Camp Randall Stadium.
“We have to run the football to have a chance to win,’’ coach Kirk Ferentz said.
He doesn’t expect the Hawkeyes to pile up any record-breaking yardage totals, but said Iowa must find a way to be successful enough with its line play to gain the yards needed to sustain drives.
“Hopefully we can take a step forward this week,’’ Ferentz said. “It won’t be easy. These guys are really good on defense.’’
Wisconsin’s defense has allowed opponents to run for just 53.3 yards per game and 1.9 yards per carry while holding five opponents to 50 or fewer rushing yards, all levels of success that no other team in the Football Bowl Subdivision has been able to match.
The Badgers enter the Iowa game having limited to Purdue to a negative 13 yards rushing last weekend.
Wisconsin’s success starts with size on a relatively young defensive line anchored by senior end Matt Henningsen and at the linebacker positions, where veteran senior Jack Sanborn and productive junior Leo Chenal have been creating havoc.
Sanborn has led the Badgers in tackles the past two seasons and Chanel is in the midst of a breakthrough year.
Despite missing the first two games of the season, Chanel leads Wisconsin with 51 tackles, five sacks and 9.5 tackles for a loss.
“Their interior guys are big. Their linebackers could play center, probably bigger than (Tyler) Linderbaum,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s how they’re wired. That’s how their built and it’s worked really well for them.’’
He said that size and skill, combined with the abilities of a veteran secondary make it hard to find weaknesses to exploit.
That won’t prevent Iowa from trying.
Ferentz believes in the abilities of Tyler Goodson, a first-team all-Big Ten selection last season as a sophomore, and senior Ivory Kelly-Martin.
He knows Iowa has one of the nation’s premier centers in Linderbaum.
They just need some help in creating the space needed for Goodson and Kelly-Martin to work. Goodson has averaged 83.7 yards per game, work complemented by the 27.3 yards Kelly-Martin has collected per game through seven games.
Both average around 4.4 yards per carry.
Iowa’s issues on the ground have been centered on short-yardage pick-ups on first and second downs and the inability to sustain things because of tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
The Hawkeyes have been tackled for a loss 56 times through seven games, including surrendering 18 sacks.
By comparison, an Iowa defense that ranks sixth nationally in stopping the run has recorded 38 tackles for a loss and 15 sacks so far this season.
For the Iowa offense, improvement starts on the practice field.
Senior offensive guard Kyler Schott, who has seen his snap counts grow each game since returning from a broken foot, said there was a heavy emphasis on fundamentals during Iowa’s bye week.
“Maybe during the first seven weeks we didn’t have time to focus in on fundamentals, maybe focusing too much on the game, the game, the game,’’ Schott said. “The bye gave us more time to go back to fall camp training. We spent a lot of time on fundamentals and smaller details.’’
Goodson believes that focus can only help the Hawkeyes as they work to push ahead offensively, improving a rushing average of 116.6 yards per game which ranks 12th in the Big Ten.
“We have a lot of young guys up there who are playing for the first time and we need to make sure they are ready,’’ Goodson said.
“I know Linderbaum’s going to be ready. There’s no question about that. The running backs, we’ll all be ready. It’s about making sure that the young guys are on the same page. They have to know where to go, who to block.’’
Goodson that must then be followed by a will to succeed.
“We have to go in there with attitude that we’re going to keep fighting,’’ Goodson said. “No matter what, we have to keep fighting, keep fighting.’’