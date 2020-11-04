Hawkeyes' punter from down under proves he belongs

The pair met, talked about what Iowa had to offer and made a connection that led to Taylor becoming the final piece to the Hawkeyes’ 2020 recruiting puzzle.

“I’m a pretty laid-back person, and I had never done anything like that, being new to the sport and all, but coach (Woods) made me feel comfortable,’’ Taylor said. “He met with my family and they liked him as well. I think that made it easier for my parents to send me all the way out here.’’

Taylor was aware of the Big Ten and aware of Iowa before he first met with Woods.

He found himself intrigued by the challenges of competing at this level and with the late start to the current season and a wind gusting to 36 miles per hour during last weekend’s home opener at Kinnick Stadium, Taylor has already been introduced to some of those tests.

“I wanted to come to the Big Ten because you can prove you can kick in tough conditions,’’ Taylor said. “When I heard of Iowa, there was no hesitation.’’

It was a little over a year ago when Taylor began to develop his abilities at Prokick Australia, which since its beginnings in 2007 has worked to assist Australian athletes in developing skills needed to compete as punters or kickers at the college or professional level in the United States.