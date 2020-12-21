Hawkeyes rate increases

One week after recording its lowest positivity rate since testing began in May, Iowa athletics reported a slightly higher than average rate of 3.2 percent for the week of Dec. 14-20.

Among 443 COVID-19 PCR tests administered to Hawkeye student-athletes, coaches and staff members, 14 positive and 429 negative test results were recorded.

That compares to an overall positivity rate of 3 percent from a collection of 11,536 tests administered since testing began on May 29.

Weekly results announced by Iowa do not include the results of daily rapid antigen surveillance testing which started Sept. 30 for members of the football program and in late October for men's and women's basketball players.

Any positive tests identified through that process are then confirmed through a PCR test and reflected in Iowa's weekly totals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.