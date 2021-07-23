Hawkeyes remain steadfast in recruiting approach

"When you are opening the conference against a team with the toughness and consistency that Iowa has had for so many years, I think it helps get your team ready and become better."

Championship follow: On a day when the Milwaukee Bucks celebrated winning an NBA title, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said there are things his team can take from that success.

"There are a lot of great lessons to be learned from that," Chryst said. "The way they worked together, the way it all came together. And now, we’ve got a chance to write our own story."

A fresh start: As Mel Tucker looks to rebuild the Michigan State program, he leans on what he learned as a member of Barry Alvarez’s first recruiting class at Wisconsin.

The team finished 1-10 that season as the Badgers’ rebuilding process began and Tucker recalled the T-shirts Alvarez handed out.

"They had ‘We will win’ across the front of them and he made sure we wore them all over campus," Tucker said. "He believed it and he wanted us to send the same message. The need to believe is something I took from him."