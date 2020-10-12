Hawkeyes report 10 positive tests

Iowa athletics reported 10 positive tests among the 652 COVID-19 tests it administered last week to student-athletes, coaches and staff members, a positivity rate of 1.5 percent.

The positivity rate continues to be below the rate Iowa has seen since it began its testing program on May 29. Since that time, Iowa has recorded 247 positive tests, 6,247 negative tests and one inconclusive test. That calculates to a positivity rate of 3.8 percent.

The numbers Iowa reports are results of PCR tests.

The Big Ten began daily rapid antigen surveillance testing on Sept. 30 and any positive tests identified through that process are then confirmed through a PCR test and are reflected in the weekly numbers announced by Iowa.

The athletics department continues to follow protocol established by UI athletics and medical staff which includes contact tracing and mandatory isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for those who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

