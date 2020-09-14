 Skip to main content
Hawkeyes report 24 positive tests

Iowa athletics reported 24 positive results among the 677 tests for COVID-19 administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members during the week of Sept. 7-13.

The total number of positive tests is the third highest weekly rate since Iowa began testing on May 29 as part of its return to campus protocol, but the 3.6 positivity rate is below the overall rate of 5.95 recorded by Iowa athletics since the inception of its testing program.

Overall, Iowa has reported 221 positive tests, 3,489 negative tests and one inconclusive test since the program began.

Following a positive test, contact tracing is implemented to ensure the safety of all Iowa athletes and staff members. Mandatory protocol includes isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for individuals who may have been exposed to someone with the virus.

