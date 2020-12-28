Hawkeyes report COVID numbers

Iowa athletics reported 14 positive tests among 386 COVID-19 PCR tests it administered during the week of Dec. 21-27.

The 3.6 positivity rate for the week, which includes student-athletes, coaches and staff members whose tests led to a pause in in-person activities for the Hawkeyes as they prepared for their now-cancelled bowl game, is above the average Iowa has reported since testing began on May 29.

Overall, Iowa has reported 359 positive tests from the 12,322 tests it has administered since the program began, a 2.8-percent positivity rate.

Iowa's weekly numbers do not include results of daily rapid antigen testing of members of the football and basketball programs since Aug. 30. Any positive tests identified through the surveillance testing process is then confirmed through a PCR test, which is reflected in Iowa's weekly report.

