Hawkeyes report COVID results

Hawkeyes report COVID results

Hawkeyes logo

Iowa athletics reported three positive COVID-19 PCR tests among 277 administered during the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3.

The 1.1-percent positivity rate is below the overall positivity rate of 2.8 percent Iowa has recorded in the 12,959 tests it has administered to student-athletes, coaches, and staff members since testing began on May 29.

The weekly figures released by Iowa do not include results of daily rapid antigen surveillance testing which began on Sept. 30. Any positive results from those tests are then confirmed through a PCR test, which is included the weekly test results.

Following a positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff includes contact tracing, mandatory isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for individuals who may have been exposed to someone with the virus.

