Hawkeyes report first positive COVID test

Protocol put in place to deal with a positive test for COVID-19 within the Iowa athletics department has been implemented.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta announced Monday that one of the 237 tests administered since student-athletes, coaches and staff members began returning to campus on June 1 has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A total of 236 negative tests have also been received.

“Our medical staff has established our procedures and is leading our procedures in addressing positive test results,’’ Barta said in a statement. “The safety of all student-athletes and staff is critical. We have anticipated and planned for positive test results.’’

Protocol following the positive test result includes contact tracing procedures. It also includes isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The athletics department at Iowa is part of a pilot program on campus that is working to develop a template for use in upcoming months as faculty, staff and the general student body are allowed to return to a campus which has been shut down since mid-March.